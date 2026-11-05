Strong Q2 Lifts Hemas H1 Revenue To Rs. 66.6 Bn, Up 9.5%, With EBITDA Returning To Yoy Growth

Hemas Holdings PLC reported revenue of Rs. 66.6 billion for the six months ended 30 September 2026, up 9.5% from a year earlier, as second-quarter growth helped restore first-half EBITDA growth.

Profit attributable to shareholders nevertheless fell 9.7% to Rs. 2.94 billion, according to the group's unaudited interim results. Basic earnings per share declined to Rs. 0.98 from Rs. 1.09.

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% to Rs. 37.8 billion, with all four business sectors recording growth. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 10.5% to Rs. 4.5 billion, almost twice the first-quarter figure.

This brought first-half EBITDA to Rs. 6.76 billion, up 0.9% year on year, reversing the decline recorded at the end of the first quarter.

Despite that recovery, second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell 3% from a year earlier to Rs. 2 billion. Hemas attributed the decline to higher financing costs and an increased tax charge, with additional borrowing supporting working capital and its Twiga acquisition.

The group said it absorbed much of the increase in raw material, energy and freight costs to support affordability and sales volumes. Second-quarter gross margin narrowed by 3.1 percentage points to 29.7%, although overheads increased more slowly than revenue. New

Hospitals recorded the fastest quarterly revenue growth, increasing 19.3% to Rs. 3.21 billion. Consumer Brands revenue rose 18.3% to Rs. 15.57 billion, while Life Sciences grew 16.2% to Rs. 18.37 billion. Mobility revenue increased 3.7% to Rs. 646 million.

During the quarter, Hemas completed the acquisition of a 75% stake in Kenya's Twiga Stationers & Printers Limited, establishing a platform for expansion in East Africa.

The group has earmarked more than US$100 million for new growth platforms and aims to derive 15% of revenue from international markets by the 2030 financial year. These remain strategic targets.