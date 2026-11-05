MFA Boston Begins Year-Long Live Restoration Of 1625 Dutch Painting
Conservators, scientists, art historians, and curators will rotate through a pop-up studio located in the MFA's Center for Netherlandish Art's Innovation Gallery, providing museumgoers a unique opportunity to witness the restoration process firsthand.We previously reported:
A 17th-century Dutch painting stolen from France's Musée des Beaux-Arts d'Orléans during WWII was recovered in Switzerland thanks to a“Wanted” poster campaign.
Source: Hyperallergic
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