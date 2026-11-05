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MFA Boston Begins Year-Long Live Restoration Of 1625 Dutch Painting


Date: 2026-11-05 11:07:34

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston will allow visitors to observe the year-long conservation of Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoy's“The Founders of the Amsterdam Wine Merchants Guild” (1625) starting December 9. The painting, a group portrait depicting the six founding members of the Amsterdam Wine Merchants Guild, was acquired last year. The guild operated until the late 18th century.

Conservators, scientists, art historians, and curators will rotate through a pop-up studio located in the MFA's Center for Netherlandish Art's Innovation Gallery, providing museumgoers a unique opportunity to witness the restoration process firsthand.

We previously reported:

A 17th-century Dutch painting stolen from France's Musée des Beaux-Arts d'Orléans during WWII was recovered in Switzerland thanks to a“Wanted” poster campaign.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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