MFA Boston Begins Year-Long Live Restoration Of 1625 Dutch Painting

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Boston will allow visitors to observe the year-long conservation of“The Founders of the Amsterdam Wine Merchants Guild” (1625) starting. The painting, a group portrait depicting the six founding members of the, was acquired last year. The guild operated until the late

Conservators, scientists, art historians, and curators will rotate through a pop-up studio located in the MFA's Center for Netherlandish Art's Innovation Gallery, providing museumgoers a unique opportunity to witness the restoration process firsthand.

We previously reported:

A 17th-century Dutch painting stolen from France's Musée des Beaux-Arts d'Orléans during WWII was recovered in Switzerland thanks to a“Wanted” poster campaign.

Source: Hyperallergic