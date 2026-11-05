Met Gala Unveils“Extraordinary” Theme After Galliano Exhibition Pulled

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theannounced a new theme for its annual Costume Institute exhibition and the accompanying Met Gala on, titled“extraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday.” This decision follows the withdrawal of a previously plannedexhibition for, which faced renewed scrutiny over the designer's past convictions for antisemitic and anti-Asian hate speech.

The upcoming“extraOrdinary” theme will feature high-profile attendees arriving on the red carpet in what are described as everyday items such as jeans, T-shirts, and“humble, even 'disposable' materials.” This shift comes two months after Galliano's exhibition was canceled.

In July, when the Met initially announced“John Galliano: Horizons,” intense public backlash resurfaced. The British fashion designer was convicted in February 2011 for antisemitic and anti-Asian hate speech directed at a French couple and was fined that same year for antisemitic slurs against another woman. A separate video in which Galliano declared“I love Hitler” led to his dismissal from Dior as creative director in March 2011. Amid the renewed controversy, Galliano officially withdrew his exhibition on August 31.

Source: Hyperallergic