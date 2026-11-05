Sweden Repatriates 40 Benin Bronzes To Nigeria, 77 Items To Bolivia

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Swedish government is returningfrom the Kingdom of Benin to Nigeria, marking a substantial repatriation of the so-called Benin Bronzes. A delegation from theinis expected to receive the artworks, Nigerian media reported. This development follows years of advocacy by, the monarch of Benin, for the return of bronze sculptures, ceremonial objects, and ivory carvings from global collections.

Oba Ewuare II has consistently championed the repatriation of these objects, which are collectively known as the Benin Bronzes.“We have been trying, through my grandfather's efforts, to bring back our artifacts,” Oba Ewuare II stated.“My grandfather succeeded, my father succeeded more, and I think now history is obvious to everybody. We are doing our best to triple and triple all those efforts of our forefathers.” Approximately 5,000 royal and religious objects were looted from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 by British forces during a punitive expedition in what is now Nigeria.

These dispersed artifacts have become central to discussions about formerly colonized countries reclaiming their cultural heritage and the broader ethical debates surrounding ethnographic collections. In recent years, public sentiment has increasingly favored repatriation, leading to a wave of returns. Institutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland have also returned Benin Bronzes and other ethnographic items to their countries of origin.

Additionally, Sweden announced the return of 77 objects, including human remains, to the Archaeological Museum in La Paz, Bolivia. These items belonged to the Kallawaya people and were illegally removed from Bolivia, remaining in the collection of the World Culture Museum until 2023, when the Swedish government confirmed their transfer of ownership.

Source: ARTnews