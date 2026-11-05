Trump's Triumphal Arch Project Nears Approval Amid Opposition

MENAFN - USA Art News) A federal commission is set to approve former Presidentplanned 250-foot-tall triumphal arch as early as, despite significant opposition. This approval would allow construction to commence immediately, although a federal judge could still intervene to block the project.

According to Washington, D.C., media, the Trump-allied National Capital Planning Commission began its review of the arch plans on Thursday afternoon. This started just two days after Republicans lost control of the Senate and House of Representatives in recent midterm elections. The commission is widely expected to approve the plans following extensive public testimony.

Opponents of the project have appealed to federal courts to prevent construction from beginning. In a joint court filing on Wednesday, as reported by the Washington Post, Brian Schwalb and Jay Jones, the attorneys general for D.C. and Virginia respectively, wrote,“The Court should not allow this lawless project to evade scrutiny.” The proposed structure would be erected at Memorial Circle, situated between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Critics contend that its substantial height would cast shadows over the surrounding memorial landscape at various times of the day.

In recent weeks, the former president has redefined the project as a“military complex,” reportedly incorporating a sniper's nest. Trump first announced the triumphal arch plans over a year ago, framing it as a crucial tribute for the nation's 250th anniversary. Projects of this scale typically require congressional approval, which the president has not sought.

D.C. lawmakers, historic preservationists, and veterans' groups argue that the project has been unlawfully advanced and poses a threat to the site's solemn character. The Arlington County Board filed a lawsuit last month, asserting that the arch would“directly obstruct[ing] the line of sight between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery that was deliberately created to symbolize the nation's post-Civil War reunification.”

The Trump administration maintains that the arch is authorized by century-old plans approved by Congress to commemorate the nation's reunification after the Civil War. However, critics point out that these original legislative plans called for a pair of columns, not a triumphal arch, which the president has likened to France's Arc de Triomphe,“but better, more beautiful actually, much more beautiful.”

Mark Paoletta, a White House official appointed commission chairman in August, reportedly stated on Thursday that the vacant space at Memorial Circle“dishonors our veterans and leaves a key monumental gateway to Arlington that Congress authorized uncompleted.” He further described it as a“national disgrace” that such a landmark was not already in place, commending the president's“historic vision.”

The Arlington County Board's lawsuit, which names the National Park Service as a defendant, accuses the administration and its officials of failing to assess the arch's potential risks to regional flight paths and its impact on emergency services. The lawsuit warns,“Using the Arch to store large stockpiles of ammunition and as a staging point for drones and snipers, so close to commuters and tourists, will dramatically worsen these public-safety harms and the risk of accidents.”

Source: ARTnews