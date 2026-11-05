Artist Mark Alice Durant Examines Classism In New Memoir
Durant, who also authored the photographic memoir Summer of the White Fox, and After ( 2024 ), describes his choice to pursue art as an act of self-exile. He recounts emotionally separating himself from his working-class upbringing in Boston and from his extended family, with the notable exception of his mother. She was uniquely supportive and open-minded, perhaps recognizing a shared spirit in his youthful gift of a framed reproduction of Jules Breton's 1884 painting,“The Song of the Lark.”
He states that after choosing this path,“I could never return home on some level.” Both of Durant's books were released by Saint Lucy Books, where he serves as publisher. The memoir draws parallels to a Künstlerroman, a novel tracing an artist's development, and updates Rainer Maria Rilke's 1929 guide, Letters to a Young Poet, for a contemporary“dystopian neo-Gilded Age.”
Source: Hyperallergic
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment