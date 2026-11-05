Iris Van Herpen Retrospective Extended At Brooklyn Museum Through 2027

MENAFN - USA Art News) A retrospective exhibition dedicated to fashion designer, titled“Sculpting the Senses,” has been extended throughat the. The show, which presents more thanof her designs, opened inand has experienced significant popularity.

Van Herpen's work extends beyond traditional fashion, incorporating elements from natural sciences and astronomy to create garments that frequently feature 3D-printed components. Her notable creations include biomorphic designs for artists such as Bjork and Lady Gaga, a bubble dress worn by Eileen Gu at the Met Gala, and a garment integrated with living, bioluminescent algae.

Her couture pieces often draw inspiration from the natural world, utilizing advanced technology to highlight intricate forms found in fungi or ocean undulations. Van Herpen sees biology and technology as interconnected, challenging the idea of them as distinct realms. Min Chen, who interviewed the designer at the Brooklyn Museum, noted that Van Herpen explores how technology can foster a closer relationship with nature.

Source: Artnet News