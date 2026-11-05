Yoshitomo Nara's New York Gallery Show Features Nearly 100 Works

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition by Japanese artist, featuring nearlyspanning his career, has opened atgalleries. This is Nara's first gallery show in the city in, presenting pieces fresh from hisalongside earlier creations.

The exhibition, which runs through December 12, features Nara's recognizable characters, including his large-headed girls depicted with knives and guns. Curator Mika Yoshitake has suggested these“cutesy characters” could be self-portraits, reflecting“wide-eyed wonder for the world, a playfully punkish attitude, and a sizable but not unreasonable amount of rage.” One 2020 painting on view shows a young girl holding a blade with blood dripping from her grinning mouth, having cut a flower, with her jacket reading,“Fuck you.”

Nara, who will turn 67 next month, is described as having evolved into an accomplished painter, despite the accessible nature of his subjects. New paintings in the show, such as four large works featuring girls, are characterized by nuanced fields of patchy color and serene presences. A small painting titled Young Yayoi ( 2026 ), depicting the late Yayoi Kusama, is also included. Large-scale bronze head sculptures, scaled up from small clay models and coated with white urethane, are also on display at one of Zwirner's West 19th Street galleries.

Known for his consistent focus on similar subjects, Nara has transitioned from being labeled an outsider artist to a blue-chip, mainstream figure, with his work selling for as much as $24.9 million. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is scheduled to host a retrospective of his work next year. The exhibition“Yoshitomo Nara” is located at David Zwirner, 537 West 20th Street and 533 West 19th Street, New York.

Source: Artnet News