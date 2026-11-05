Biomednewsbreaks Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Builds Long-Term Value Through Strategic Integration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST), a diversified holding company operating across healthcare, pharmacy, technology, telemedicine, real estate, and consumer products, is leveraging synergies among its subsidiaries to support long-term growth and generate dependable revenue. Its real estate and asset management subsidiary, Avenvi LLC, contributes to this strategy through its diversified real estate portfolio, property development expertise, and financing solutions for property purchasers. In addition to managing investments and overseeing ETST's share repurchase program, Avenvi provides essential physical infrastructure for the company's expanding pharmacy operations, including housing the standalone Mister Meds compounding pharmacy in Texas. Through its real estate capabilities, disciplined capital allocation, and support of its healthcare-related subsidiaries, Avenvi plays an important role in strengthening ETST's diversified business model and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

To view the full article, visit

About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

To learn more, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.