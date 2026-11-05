Techmediabreaks SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Advances Telerobotic Surgery With 195 Remote Procedures Across Global Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) is strengthening its position in the emerging telerobotic surgery market as advances in surgical robotics and communications technology create new opportunities for remote medical procedures. The company's SSi Mantra surgical robotic system has supported 195 robotic telesurgeries as of September 28, 2026, including cardiac procedures and operations performed across significant geographic distances. Alongside its telesurgery developments, SS Innovations reported a 45% increase in its installed base to 244 systems across 12 countries, with cumulative surgical procedures reaching 14,503 and approximately 1,500 physicians trained on the platform. Recent international expansion includes new robotic cardiac surgery programs in Colombia, Sri Lanka, and India. The company is also pursuing U.S. FDA clearance and European Union CE marking to support entry into additional markets.

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About SS Innovations International Inc.

SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the company's website at SSInnovations or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

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