Techmediabreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Develops AI-Powered Wearable Drone Detection System For Growing Defense Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) is expanding into the counter-drone defense market with the development of an AI-powered wearable detection and early-warning system designed to protect individual soldiers from unmanned aircraft threats. The prototype-stage technology uses acoustic signatures and artificial intelligence to passively detect approaching drones without relying on radio-frequency emissions, potentially allowing it to identify fiber-optic-guided drones that conventional RF-based detection systems may miss. The company is also developing mesh-networking capabilities that would enable detection alerts to be shared among connected soldiers, extending early-warning capabilities across military units without depending on existing radio networks or fixed infrastructure. Building on its established tactical communication and hearing-protection technologies, Silynxcom intends to develop the system as a standalone product platform, creating a potential new defense business opportunity.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures, markets and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The company's In-Ear Headsets are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses, and integrate seamlessly with professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military and law enforcement units worldwide. The sleek, lightweight In-Ear Headsets fit tightly into protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly while protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, and include active sound protection that eliminates unsafe sounds while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving users 360° situational awareness, including acoustic drone detection for operators in modern combat arenas.

For more information about Silynxcom, visit the company's website at .

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