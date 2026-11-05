Qatar's Water Tech Innovation Efforts 'Gaining Momentum'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's efforts to advance water technology innovation are gaining momentum as global startups engage with local industry leaders to develop solutions tailored to the country's challenging environmental conditions and operational requirements, a senior official at TotalEnergies Qatar said Thursday.

Yousef al-Jaber, vice president, Innovation and Change Management at TotalEnergies E&P Qatar and director of Total Research Centre Qatar, highlighted the importance of connecting emerging technologies with real-world industry needs during a fireside chat as part of the Water Technology Accelerator programme Showcase at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP).

In conversation with Moza al-Naemi, head of Climate Programme at QSTP, at the event, al-Jaber said:“Successful innovation requires more than technical capability. It also depends on understanding local conditions, regulatory frameworks and the operational challenges facing the energy sector.

“Qatar's geographical and environmental characteristics make it an important testing ground for water technologies, particularly given its arid climate, high temperatures, elevated salinity and humidity.”

He noted that international startups often arrive with technologies developed for different environmental conditions, creating a gap between their existing solutions and the specific requirements of Qatar's water sector.

“Bridging this gap requires startups to engage directly with local professionals, understand operational challenges and adapt their technologies to the country's needs,” he said.

According to the official, one of the biggest challenges is treating and managing produced water generated during oil and gas operations.

“More than 90% of the fluid produced from some wells can consist of water, with oil accounting for a much smaller proportion,” he described.“This water has high salinity and must undergo treatment to meet strict quality requirements before it can be reinjected into underground reservoirs.”

“This process is a major operational challenge, requiring multiple treatment stages and the transportation of water between offshore platforms and facilities. The process involves substantial pumping costs and presents technical difficulties because of the water's corrosive properties and high salinity,” he continued.

Al-Jaber also noted that innovators must understand the broader regulatory and operational ecosystem in which their technologies will be deployed. He stated that the country's extreme environmental conditions provide an opportunity for international innovators to test solutions that may become increasingly necessary in other parts of the world over the coming decades.

The conversation also explored the relationship between water management, biodiversity and Qatar's marine environment.

Highlighting the country's historical connection with the sea, al-Jaber said that Qatar's coastal waters have long supported traditional livelihoods, including fishing and pearl diving, and continue to play an important role in shipping, tourism and economic activity.

“Protecting marine biodiversity is essential, particularly as human activities in coastal and offshore environments continue to expand. Water management also contributes to biodiversity on land, where the availability of water supports vegetation and green spaces,” he underlined.

He also pointed out TotalEnergies' involvement in marine environmental remediation and the importance of developing technologies that can help monitor and protect underwater ecosystems.

Concluding the discussion, al-Jaber encouraged everyone to view the accelerator programme as the beginning of a longer-term relationship rather than the conclusion of their journey.

“Developing a successful technology requires continuous improvement, ongoing engagement with industry partners, stronger professional networks and an ability to adapt to changing market demands. It is also time to embrace artificial intelligence and emerging digital tools, with due diligence and care, as they are valuable resources for improving efficiency, strengthening capabilities and maintaining competitiveness,” he added.

global startups TotalEnergies Qatar QSTP energy sector