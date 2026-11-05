Marquez Eyes Eighth Crown As Qatar Grand Prix Rolls Into Action At Lusail

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Marc Marquez can clinch an eighth MotoGP world championship in Qatar on Sunday, but the Ducati star admitted he would“like to be in another place” amid the security concerns surrounding the race.

The organisers have adjusted the Qatar Grand Prix schedule to accommodate teams arriving later than planned, while security measures remain in place around the event at Lusail International Circuit. Despite the concerns, the race is set to go ahead, with four of the five manufacturers and nine teams arriving as planned. The Qatar Grand Prix was originally scheduled for April and moved to November because of the regional conflict

“I mean, I would like to be in another place, but for that reason I arrived on the latest flight possible, and I will leave on the earliest flight possible,” Marquez said.“But we are here, ready to race and fully concentrated.”

Yamaha has withdrawn all four of its riders from the Qatar round because of existing company-wide travel restrictions, with Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu absent.

Gresini's Alex Marquez will also miss the race following shoulder surgery, while Raul Fernandez is a doubt with a broken finger. Fermin Aldeguer is expected to return after recovering from a broken hand, while Honda has brought in WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon to replace the injured Joan Mir.

The changes could leave the Qatar grid with as few as 15 bikes, but the event remains on course to go ahead at Lusail.

Meanwhile, Marquez needs to outscore closest title rival Jorge Martin by 30 points over the weekend, while also gaining enough ground on third-placed Marco Bezzecchi, to secure the championship with two rounds still remaining.

Otherwise, the title battle will continue to Portimao and potentially the Valencia finale.

“The title is closer, but still far,” Marquez said.“Only three races to go, but a lot of moments to go, and in the end our mentality, as we showed in Malaysia, is the same. Try to attack, try to do our 100%, and then understand during the weekend where we are.”

Marquez won both Qatar races from pole position last season, his first victories at Lusail since 2014, and is confident the circuit can again suit his Ducati.

“It's a race track where last year I felt very good. We will see. We will try to understand this year what we can do,” he said.“Try to start from FP1, try to find the rhythm, the pace, and from that point start to build our weekend. The most important is to finish both races.”

Marquez, who is chasing his eighth premier-class title and 10th world championship across all classes, said the Sachsenring round in Germany in July was when he first felt his title challenge was back on track.

At that stage, Marquez was still winless in Sunday's main Grand Prix and 102 points off the lead following his return from shoulder surgery at Mugello. He then won both races at Balaton Park and went on to claim five victories in eight Grands Prix.

“The Sachsenring GP is when I started to feel that we were in the game again, that we were in the title fight,” Marquez said.“Because after Mugello I was super far, but then my opponents gave me the chance to fight again for the championship. Then, in this second part of the championship, everything was tighter, but we had better and better speed every race. Ducati helped me with new things, my feeling with the bike was better, and then we increased our speed.”

Marquez, however, insists he is not thinking about the possibility of wrapping up the championship this weekend.

Martin, meanwhile, faces a race against time to keep his championship hopes alive after fracturing his right wrist less than two weeks ago at Phillip Island. The Aprilia rider was unable to progress beyond practice at Sepang last weekend and will undergo a medical check on Friday before being cleared to race.

“Without the cast, I'm feeling much better,” Martin said.“I was feeling a lot of pain on my wrist because I wasn't doing any mobility. So we decided with the doctors that the best option was to remove it. I'm feeling much better, I'm getting my strength back. For sure, the situation, it is what it is, the bone is still broken, but I will try to ride in the best way possible. I'll try to be able to ride with the pain, and let's see if I'm able to finish the weekend.”

Martin believes his wrist has improved from around 20% in Malaysia to 50% ahead of the Qatar race. He needs at least eight points this weekend to keep the championship battle alive into Portimao, even if Marquez takes maximum points.“For sure, Marc's the only guy that can lose it or win it. It's not in my control, but I hope that he doesn't win it this weekend!”

Bezzecchi, third in the championship and a further 23 points behind Marquez, also hopes to keep the fight alive.“The gap is quite big with only three rounds left, but my target is to go as fast as I can to keep the fight alive,” he said.“It will not be easy. Last year, Marc was super quick here and won both races. We were pretty slow, but the situation is quite different now, and hopefully we can try to fight with the top guys.”

Marc Marquez MotoGP Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit