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Qatar, Turkiye Discuss Defence Ties


Date: 2026-11-05 11:04:05

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler Thursday during an official visit to Turkiye.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and develop bilateral co-operation.

Yasar Guler bilateral

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Gulf Times

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