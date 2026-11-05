Qatar, Turkiye Discuss Defence Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler Thursday during an official visit to Turkiye.
They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and develop bilateral co-operation.Yasar Guler bilateral
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