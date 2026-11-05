QR78,000 Voucher Widens The Door To Private Schooling

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has put up to QR78,000 behind students with disabilities, unveiling a school voucher policy that widens access to private education, eases the pressure on family finances and binds every riyal to stricter standards of eligibility and accountability.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the first edition of the policy for private schools and kindergartens, a regulatory framework that ties financial assistance to each student's individual educational needs.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz al-Naama said the policy, rooted in Law No 7 of 2012 and its amendments and Cabinet Decision No 25 of 2023, would promote educational equity and make the most of support for Qatari students, particularly those with disabilities.

He said the framework would help families choose the right learning environment, setting out clear eligibility criteria, application procedures and the responsibilities of the ministry, schools and parents.

Al-Naama stressed that money alone is not enough: financial support must be matched by quality assurance, continuous monitoring and feedback from families and schools, so that transparency and accountability follow the riyal.

Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the School Licensing Department Dr Rania Yousri Mohamed said the policy stands on three pillars: educational equity, financial empowerment of families and better quality through school performance monitoring.

It applies to Qatari students at every educational stage in participating private schools, with extra help for students with disabilities according to their assessed needs. Dr Rania said it would also open access to specialised academic, behavioural and psychological services, while protecting students' personal data.

For the first time, specific eligibility criteria have been set for newly established schools and private kindergartens operating in standalone buildings. These span school evaluations, modern facilities, national investment partnerships, recruitment and development of Qatari talent, tuition fees, student capacity, community contributions and support for low-income families.

Schools relocating to new premises will keep their voucher eligibility, provided their legal status, licensing, activities and educational stages remain substantially unchanged.

Students with disabilities must hold ministry-approved individual education plans, have completed assessments and carry approved tuition fees to qualify, Dr Rania said.

Eligibility also extends to students lifting their academic averages in Grades 11 and 12, those switching curricula, and students repeating a year until they pass, subject to regulations. Children of parents or guardians who retire will receive vouchers through the ministry upon retirement.

The standard voucher caps at QR28,000, while students with disabilities qualify for QR43,000, QR53,000 or QR78,000, depending on their approved level of support. The sums cover tuition and approved educational and rehabilitation services.

Invoices will be issued in Arabic through the National Student Information System, with 50% billed in October and the remainder in February. Applications from standalone private kindergartens open on April 1, 2027, with results due by the end of June for the 2027-2028 academic year, and the policy has been circulated to all private schools and kindergartens.

Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department Amna Ali al-Mulla said the three-tier disability support system rests on approved diagnostic criteria developed in co-ordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

Implementation will proceed in two phases. The first covers autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities and associated syndromes, hearing, visual and physical disabilities, and dual or multiple disabilities. The second will take in specific learning difficulties, borderline intellectual functioning, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and speech and language disorders.

The ministry's Information Systems Department also demonstrated electronic application procedures designed to simplify submissions for schools.

The initiative supports Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting inclusive, equitable education and strengthening opportunities for students with disabilities.

school voucher policy private education MoEHE financial assistance