HH The Amir Issues Amiri Decision Reconstituting Qatarenergy Board

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Thursday Amiri Decision No. 42 of 2026, reconstituting the Board of Directors of QatarEnergy.

The decision stipulates that the QatarEnergy Board of Directors shall be reconstituted with HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani as Chairman and HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

The Board shall also comprise HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, Nasser Khalil Al Jaidah, Ahmed Saif Al Sulaiti, Abdulaziz Jassim Al Muftah, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Shaibi as members.

The decision stipulates that the Board's term of membership shall be four years, renewable for one or more similar terms.

The decision shall take effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.