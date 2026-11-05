Charity Navigator Rates Direct Relief 100% For 2026

MENAFN - 3BL) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 5, 2026 /3BL/ - Charity Navigator, America's top independent nonprofit evaluator, has awarded Direct Relief an overall 100% charity rating for 2026. The recognition marks Direct Relief's 16th consecutive Four-Star rating, underscoring sustained excellence, accountability, and measurable impact in advancing its humanitarian mission.

Direct Relief is one of just three organizations nationwide included on Charity Navigator's Best Highly Rated Charities list, which recognizes nonprofits with perfect scores across all of Charity Navigator's rating metrics.

“The exceptional charities on this list have earned perfect scores across all metrics in all four beacons in our Encompass Rating System,” Charity Navigator says.“Based on our metrics, these organizations are highly impactful in their given cause area, are fiscally responsible and transparent, and follow leadership and organizational culture best practices.”

In addition, Charity Navigator cites Direct Relief as one of the Best Humanitarian Charities, and recommends it to donors seeking to respond to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis, Venezuela earthquake, Nepal flood, and Hawaii flooding.

Direct Relief earned a 100% rating in each of Charity Navigator's four“beacons”-Accountability & Finance, Impact & Measurement, Leadership & Planning, and Culture & Compensation-and received the highest possible score in every subcategory, from“impact” to“program planning” to“program expense ratio.”

“Every gift to Direct Relief represents the trust donors place in us to make a meaningful difference in someone's life,” said Amy Weaver, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief.“Honoring that trust means acting with integrity, using resources efficiently and staying focused on the people we serve. Whether across oceans or across the street, our responsibility is to turn that generosity into better health and more opportunities for people to live full, healthy lives.”

In 2026, Direct Relief advanced its global humanitarian mission through initiatives including:

Delivering Lifesaving Medicines: In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, Direct Relief donated and delivered 342.3 million defined daily doses of medicine (up from 308 million defined daily doses in fiscal year 2025) to more than 2,700 healthcare facilities across 94 countries and all 50 U.S. states. In total, Direct Relief donated pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and supplies with a wholesale value of $1.8 billion and provided $59 million in grants to healthcare providers around the world. Ebola Response: Direct Relief is working with local partners to help contain the virus and keep the broader health system functioning. As of Nov. 5, Direct Relief has delivered 53 tons of medical aid worth $15 million to partners in Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, including more than 425,000 PPE items to protect health workers, as well as supportive care for the complications most common in Ebola patients, anti-infectives and diagnostics, chronic-disease medications, and field infrastructure and safety equipment. Nepal Flooding: Direct Relief responded to August's catastrophic flooding in Nepal that left at least 1,454 people dead and 5,285 missing, sending 25.2 tons of medical aid worth $4.6 million (wholesale) to local hospital and mobile-team partners, and disbursing $175,000 in emergency operating grants to three local organizations. Venezuela Earthquake: Following the June 24 earthquakes that killed at least 6,509 people in Venezuela's north-central states. Direct Relief has delivered 74 tons of medical aid worth $39 million (wholesale) to health partners in Venezuela, and disbursed $550,000 in emergency grants to seven Venezuelan organizations Aid to Ukraine: Direct Relief has provided more than $2.5 billion in medical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including 3,200 tons (6.4 million pounds) of medical aid, 546 million defined daily doses of medicine, and over $75 million in financial commitments, making it one of the largest private philanthropic supporters of the country's health system. Expanding Access to Type 1 Diabetes Care: Direct Relief partnered with Life for a Child to support more than 60,000 children living with type 1 diabetes across 41 countries, providing insulin, blood glucose monitoring and insulin delivery supplies, and testing to monitor long-term blood sugar levels and kidney health. Supporting Safe Births: In September, Direct Relief announced a $40 million campaign to support more than 2.5 million safe births worldwide. Direct Relief provides Midwife Kits containing essential items for safe delivery, as well as emergency funding to support midwives in areas affected by disaster and humanitarian crisis. It also provides medical aid to address pre- and post-natal complications, including Perinatal Health Kits and Fistula Repair Modules.

Direct Relief is committed to maximizing the impact of every donation, ensuring funds are used responsibly and effectively to support those in need:

Honoring Donor Intent: Every contribution earmarked for specific programs or emergencies is applied exclusively to those purposes, giving donors full assurance that their intent is honored. Independently Funded Operations: Direct Relief operates solely on private charitable contributions, declining government funding to maintain independence and focus on its mission. Leveraging In-Kind Contributions: Strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations amplify the impact of donations. Contributions of medicine and medical supplies, valued at their wholesale cost, constitute the majority of Direct Relief's revenue, allowing cash donations to reach further and support more people.

In 2026, Direct Relief received additional independent recognition for humanitarian impact, transparency, and financial stewardship, including:

Platinum Transparency Seal from Candid A+ Rating from CharityWatch: Along with inclusion on its list of top charities for international relief and development.