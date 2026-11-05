Kazakhstan Plans Increased Oil Exports Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Almaty: Kazakhstan has set oil export targets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline at 1.6 million tonnes for 2026 and 1.7 million tonnes for 2027, the Kazakh Energy Ministry stated Thursday, cited by the Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency.

Oil exports via the pipeline totaled 1.32 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2026, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan has previously expressed readiness to receive up to 2.2 million tonnes of Kazakh oil annually, according to the ministry.

Kazakhstan exported 1.3 million tonnes of oil via the BTC route in 2025, according to a Kazinform report.

The country is seeking to diversify its oil export routes, with the BTC pipeline and the Baku-Supsa pipeline among the options under consideration, particularly following temporary restrictions on oil intake by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in July, the report said.