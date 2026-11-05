Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 5-7, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: What a spectacular weekend we have ahead! There are plenty of events lined up, and the weather is getting much better too.

From fireworks and drone show at Old Doha Port as part of the boat show to some of world's leading artists arriving for Design Doha Biennale, there is plenty to look forward to.

Music lovers can enjoy jazz at Katara or head for Hans Zimmer Live in Doha. Meanwhile speed enthusiasts have a thrilling weekend ahead at Lusail International Circuit with the MotoGP getting underway.

Happy Weekend! Read on to know more.

Qatar Boat Show 2026

Until November 7 |Wed & Sat: 4pm – 9pm; Thurs& Fri: 4pm -10pm

Old Doha Port

Luxury yachts, marine innovations and a vibrant entertainment programme has been lined up for this event. The evening culminates with a dazzling fireworks and pyro droneshow over Doha's waterfront.

Visitors will also get a chance to glimpse into the region's maritime traditions and see a historic vessel that dates back to 1899 and was traditionally used for pearl diving.

For more information, click here

Design Doha Biennale 2026 Until November 7

Fereej Al Asmakh

Design Doha Biennial returns for its second edition expanding across Doha with exhibitions, public design commissions, awards and cultural programmes.

This event will bring together designers and creative practitioners from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) and beyond, exploring how traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and material heritage can inspire contemporary design. The exhibitions continue to remain open until January 31 and day passes are priced at QR25 for adults while entry is free for children aged 16 and under.

To register and for more details about the event, click here

Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2026

Until November 8 | 7pm

Lusail International Circuit

Built on a legacy that began in 2004, this prestigious programme brings together 22 riders on the grid, featuring an extraordinary mix of world champions, seasoned competitors, and rising stars eager to make their mark.

Experience the drama, intensity, and excitement of MotoGP up close as these exceptional riders push the limits of speed, skill, and determination.

More than just a race, it is a celebration of sporting excellence, fearless ambition, and the relentless pursuit of victory.

European Jazz Festival



Until November 7 |6:30pm-10pm daily

Katara Cultural Village

The 10th Katara European Jazz festival invites audiences to enjoy a series of musical evenings showcasing the diversity of European jazz and its rich artistic traditions.

With performances celebrating cultural exchange and musical expression, the festival offers an opportunity to discover different sounds, connect through music and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of live jazz at Katara.

Know more

Hans Zimmer Live in Doha

November 6, doors open at 6pm

974 Stadium Precinct

Hans Zimmer takes his live performances to 'The Next Level', combining electronic sound elements, spectacular lighting and a striking new stage design to deliver an immersive musical experience.

The production builds on the success of his previous live shows, reflecting his constant drive to push artistic boundaries, promising Doha audiences a sonic journey beyond imagination.

Globally acclaimed for composing the music behind some of cinema's most iconic films, Zimmer is best known for The Lion King, as well as other celebrated music

For more details, click here

Qatar-Canada Year of Culture: Sounds of Canada

November 7 | 7:30pm –9:30pm

Qatar National Convention Center

This concert is presented as part of the Qatar-Canada Year of Culture, bringing the sound of Canada to Doha under conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe, winner of First Prize at the prestigious Prague Spring International Conducting Competition.

Ticket prices starts from QR175 and can be purchased on Platinum list here

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show

Until November 7

Al Shaqab Longines Outdoor Arena

Classified as an International Category B event under the regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show returns to the Longines Arena, bringing together exceptional Arabian horses from Qatar and around the world.

The championship will be held in accordance with approved international standards.

FIP World Cup Qatar 2026 Until November 7

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Organised by the International Padel Federation (FIP) in collaboration with the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF), the Padel tournament will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams.

Host Qatar will be represented by an eight-member squad of a blend of experience and young talent. Click here for more info

Youth Fest 2026

Until November 7 | 3pm-9pm daily

Al Bidda Park

Youth Fest 2026 is more than a festival for young people to attend - it is a platform where they can create, compete, learn, perform and lead.

The three-day event will connect young people in Qatar with organisations, industries and communities through hands-on workshops, creative activities, performances and interactive experiences.

While entry is free, you can obtain your pass here

SFA Fall Edition 2026 Ladies-only Series

November 7 | 6pm-8pm

Education City Running Track – Pitch 2

Women and girls different age groups and fitness levels are invited to join a four-race running series at Education City during October and November 2026.

The event under Qatar Sports for All Federation aim to encourage active lifestyles and community participation, with electronic timing, hydration stations, medical support, finisher medals and awards for top performers in selected categories.

G ifts from the Sea workshop

November 7, 2026 | 3pm - 4:30pm

M7 Creative Space - Kids Space

Inspired by the 'Around the World' exhibition, this hands-on workshop invites children aged 9–13 to explore the cultural significance of natural treasures from the sea, including shells and other materials used in jewellery.

Guided by facilitator Sarah Champa, participants will discover how these materials become meaningful adornments before designing and creating their own bracelets using shells, beads, elastic, wire and string. Each child will take home a handmade creation inspired by the sea.

Workshop fee is QR150 and link to register is here