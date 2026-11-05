Assets Group And Azimut Yachts Strengthen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Assets Group, a subsidiary of Power International Holding and a global destination developer, and Azimut Yachts, a leading name in luxury yacht design and manufacturing, have announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration through a new agreement positioning Azimut Yachts as the Preferred Luxury Yacht Partner for Assets Group's future hospitality developments worldwide.

Announced during the Qatar Boat Show 2026, the agreement marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two companies, bringing together Assets Group's vision for creating distinctive international hospitality destinations with Azimut's expertise in luxury yachting, innovation and bespoke design.

Building on the partnership announced in September 2026, which introduced plans for a dedicated fleet of 18 Azimut yachts serving Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Rosewood Ranfaru Maldives, supported by a dedicated Azimut Service Center in Malé, opened in collaboration with Azimut Yachts Gulf and Maldives powered by Elite Yachts, this expanded partnership establishes a framework for exploring opportunities across Assets Group's growing international portfolio.

At the heart of the expanded partnership is a shared ambition to redefine the role of luxury yachting within the hospitality experience, transforming yachts from a standalone transportation or leisure offering into an integral part of the destination experience.

Beyond the provision of luxury yachts, the two companies intend to explore the development of bespoke yacht concepts tailored to the identity, architectural character and guest experience aspirations of individual resorts and destinations.

Under the proposed collaboration, Azimut's Research & Development, Technical and Design teams would work alongside Assets Group during the early development stages of selected projects, exploring opportunities to integrate customized yacht solutions into the overall destination planning and design process.

These concepts could encompass tailored exterior and interior designs, materials, layouts, onboard technologies and personalized guest experiences, creating distinctive marine offerings that complement each destination's positioning and character.

The collaboration will also explore opportunities across Assets Group's pipeline of upcoming hospitality developments, including Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, a landmark luxury destination being developed in partnership with Kerzner International. The project presents an opportunity to explore bespoke yacht concepts that complement the resort's distinctive positioning, creating personalized marine experiences that extend the guest journey beyond the shores of the destination.

The expanded collaboration reflects Assets Group's commitment to partnering with internationally recognized luxury brands to enhance the appeal, differentiation and long-term value of its hospitality destinations.

“Our partnership with Azimut Yachts reflects our vision to create exceptional hospitality destinations through innovation and personalized luxury experiences. By exploring bespoke yacht concepts for future developments, including Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, we aim to elevate the guest experience and set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality.” Commented Mr. Khaled Zi Alnon, Group Chief Executive Officer of Assets Group

For Azimut Yachts, the agreement presents an opportunity to extend its design and technical expertise into a broader hospitality context, exploring new approaches to yacht customization and integration within internationally developed luxury destinations.

“We are extremely proud that, immediately following the delivery of our first yachts in the Maldives, this collaboration is already taking its next concrete step. It is a clear testament to the quality of Azimut's work and our ability to provide dedicated local support through our new Service Center, which proved to be a decisive factor.” Commented Mr. Marco Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Azimut|Benetti Group.

By combining Assets Group's expertise in destination development with Azimut's capabilities in naval architecture, design, technology and customization, the partnership aims to create a framework for future collaboration that brings together innovation, craftsmanship and destination-led hospitality.

The agreement highlights both companies' shared ambition to explore new standards of personalized luxury experiences, strengthening the connection between exceptional hospitality destinations and the world of luxury yachting.