Reward Offers Totaling Up To $50 Million For Information Leading To Arrests And/Or Convictions Of Leaders Of Foreign Terrorist Organization Tren De Aragua

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, in coordination with the FBI, DEA, and Department of Justice, is announcing new and increased reward offers totaling up to $50 million under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of the top three leaders of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a violent Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designated by the Trump Administration last year.

Yohan José Romero, a.k.a.“Yohan Petrica”: reward offer increase from up to $4 million to up to $20 million; Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a.k.a.“Giovanni” and“El Viejo”: reward offer increase from up to $5 million to up to $15 million; and Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez, a.k.a.“Juancho”: new reward offer of up to $15 million.

According to court documents, Romero is the current leader of TdA and directs the group's operations, including narcotrafficking, illegal gold mining in Venezuela, and murders. Mosquera Serrano and Rivas Núñez are both second-in-command to Romero, with Mosquera Serrano overseeing TdA operations in the United States, Colombia, and Central America, while Rivas Núñez oversees TdA operations in Venezuela. Mosquera Serrano also is one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and has directed multiple acts of violence involving robbery, extortion, and kidnapping.

On July 29, 2026, a superseding indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas charged Romero, Mosquera Serrano, and Rivas Núñez with conspiracy to provide, providing, and attempting to provide material support to an FTO. Mosquera Serrano was also charged with international cocaine distribution and international cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Today's reward offers are authorized by the Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs under the TOCRP, which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally. If you have information, please contact the FBI at +1-281-787-9939 (phone/text/WhatsApp/Telegram). If you are located outside of the United States, you may also contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. If you are in the United States, you may also contact the local FBI office in your city.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards based on information provided in the course of official duty.