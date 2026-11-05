Sri Lanka Strengthens Tourism Ties With Italy At TTG Rimini 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka promoted its tourism attractions to Italian travel businesses at TTG Travel Experience in Rimini from 14 to 16 October 2026, with a national pavilion featuring 24 destination management companies and hoteliers.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan worked with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to organise the country's participation at the Rimini Expo Centre.

Consul General Dulmith Waruna attended the pavilion's opening on 14 October. Participating businesses presented Sri Lankan travel experiences to Italian and international industry representatives, while visitors were served Ceylon Tea.

An Italian-language travel guide to Sri Lanka was also launched during the fair, adding a resource for travellers and tourism professionals planning visits to the island.

Published in the Le Guide di Charmen series, the book was written by travel writers and content creators Mattia Lorenzetti and Guido Prosperi.

According to the Consulate General, the authors had visited Sri Lanka on familiarisation tours arranged by the tourism bureau, and drew on those experiences in preparing the guide.

Publisher Giaconi Editore listed the Sri Lanka guide alongside a new volume on northern Thailand for presentation at TTG.

The publishing initiative brought together travel writing, destination promotion and practical information intended for Italian readers.

Sri Lanka's promotional programme highlighted cultural heritage, nature, wildlife, wellness, gastronomy and other travel experiences aimed at the Italian market.

The Consulate General described engagement with Italian travel businesses as part of efforts to develop commercial partnerships and broaden the country's international tourism reach.

TTG is a business-to-business exhibition bringing together tourism boards, tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, accommodation providers and tourism service businesses.

The three-day event provided a setting for Sri Lankan companies to meet counterparts in Italy and present products and itineraries to an international travel-trade audience.