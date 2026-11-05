Yogi Adityanath Announces 30-Day Bonus For UP Employees Before Diwali

UP Government Announces Diwali Bonus

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a 30-day bonus for eligible state government employees for the financial year 2025–26, bringing festive cheer to thousands of employees. According to an official government order, the bonus will be provided to non-gazetted state government employees, along with eligible employees of educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats.

Under the approved payment arrangement, 25 per cent of the bonus amount will be paid to employees in cash, while the remaining 75 per cent will be credited to their Provident Fund (PF) accounts. However, employees who have already retired or are due to retire shortly will receive the entire bonus amount in cash. The government has also extended the benefit to daily-wage employees, with a provision for a bonus of up to Rs 1,184. The decision is expected to provide financial relief to eligible employees ahead of the festive season.

Promoting Local Artisans and Economy

Meanwhile, the chief minister also highlighted the contribution of the state's artisans and craftspeople, urging people to support local products and promote self-reliance while celebrating the festival. In his message, Adityanath said that Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, and called upon people to include the state's diligent artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision, the Chief Minister urged people to choose One District One Product (ODOP) items as gifts on Dhanteras. "Embracing the 'Vocal for Local' vision of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, please choose ODOP (One District One Product) items as gifts this Dhanteras. A single purchase from you can light a lamp of self-reliance and dignity in the home of a skilled family. Let us celebrate a 'Local Diwali' and contribute to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Understanding Diwali Traditions

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

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