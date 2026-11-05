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Highlighting Grate Technology, Equipment Performance, and Engineering Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALIAN, China, Nov. 6, 2026 - China's waste incineration equipment sector continues to develop alongside growing demand for reliable municipal solid waste treatment and waste-to-energy infrastructure. Among the companies active in this field are Tenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd., which operates under the Tenor Waste Incineration System brand, SUS Environment Co., Ltd., Chongqing Sanfeng Covanta Environmental Industry Co., Ltd., Hangzhou New Century Energy and Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd. (associated with XIZICE), and China Tianying Inc. (CNTY).These companies represent different areas of the waste incineration value chain, including mechanical grate development, complete incineration equipment, engineering services and waste-to-energy project delivery. This editorial shortlist focuses on Moving Grate Incinerator and Step Grate Incinerator technologies, which play important roles in combustion stability, residue burnout and continuous waste treatment.The companies are presented as an editorial industry reference rather than a verified revenue or market-share ranking. The shortlist aims to help international buyers identify relevant manufacturers and technology providers for further evaluation.What the 2026 Shortlist CoversThe shortlist addresses several important equipment categories used in municipal solid waste treatment, including moving grate incinerators, step grate incinerators, multi-stage combustion equipment, waste feeding systems, independently controlled air-supply structures and replacement components.A complete Waste Incinerator Grate System may include a mechanical grate, hydraulic drive, Waste Pusher, primary air distribution, combustion chamber and ash discharge equipment. Depending on project requirements, buyers may also need High-Temperature Resistant Castings, Corrosion-Resistant Castings and customised replacement components.The comparison focuses on five practical procurement dimensions: documented product scope, manufacturing capabilities, project references, technical and quality documentation, and spare-parts and after-sales support. These factors are particularly important when evaluating a Custom Incinerator Grate or a complete Grate System for Waste Incineration.Why Grate Technology Matters in Municipal Waste IncinerationMechanical grate technology remains an established solution for treating mixed municipal solid waste. A properly designed grate transports and agitates waste while distributing combustion air across the fuel bed. Its structure and operating parameters influence drying, ignition, combustion and final burnout.A Multi-Stage Grate Incinerator can divide the combustion process into several functional sections, allowing waste movement and air distribution to be adjusted according to operating conditions. An Independently Controlled Air-Supply Grate can further support segmented airflow management, while Independently Controlled Grate Stages allow adjustments to grate movement and combustion intensity.For projects involving variable waste composition, the selection of a Municipal Waste Incinerator Grate should consider moisture content, calorific value, particle size and operating conditions.The regulatory baseline commonly referenced for waste incineration includes the 850°C/2s combustion requirement. The 3T+E principle-temperature, time, turbulence and excess oxygen-is also used in China to describe the conditions supporting effective combustion and dioxin control under GB 18485. Buyers should evaluate the complete combustion chamber and flue gas treatment configuration rather than assessing the grate in isolation.Market Signals for China and Asia PacificMarket research cited in the supplied industry data indicates that the global moving grate incinerator segment generated approximately USD 7.23 billion in revenue in 2024, according to Kings Research. Dataintelo's 2025 figures place Asia Pacific at 38.6% of the regional market for grate incinerators, reflecting continued demand for waste treatment infrastructure.These figures describe the broader equipment market rather than the individual revenue or market share of any company in this shortlist.Material selection is another important consideration. High-temperature operation, abrasive waste residues and corrosive combustion environments can affect the service life of grate components. Incinerator Grate Castings therefore require suitable material selection, casting quality and heat-treatment control.Depending on the application, a Heat-Resistant Incinerator Grate may require specialised alloy materials, while a Corrosion-Resistant Incinerator Grate should be assessed for its resistance to the actual waste and combustion environment. An Air-Cooled Incinerator Grate may also be considered where the equipment design and operating conditions call for air-cooling arrangements.Five Reputable Waste Incinerator Grate Manufacturers and Technology Providers1. Tenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. - Tenor Waste Incineration SystemTenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. is a Dalian-based manufacturer specialising in small and medium-scale waste incineration systems and three-stage reciprocating mechanical grate furnaces. Established in 2021, the company reports a workforce of 180 employees and an annual production capacity of approximately 50 sets. Its export markets include Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, Vietnam and the Middle East.The company reports research cooperation with Harbin Institute of Technology and Dalian University of Technology. It is also identified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a participant in drafting the group standard T/CITS 242-2025. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Tenor Green Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd., holds CE and US EPA certificates, according to the supplied company information.Tenor's product range covers 15–300 t/d waste incineration systems, including standardised 20 t/d, 30 t/d and 50 t/d modules and a 300 t/d parallel three-stage grate furnace system. Its TYDT-LJ-QH20 model is designed as a compact modular furnace for township domestic waste, while the TYDT-LJ-QH30 and TYDT-LJ-QH50 are intended for county-level and municipal solid waste treatment. The TYDT-LJ-QH50 can also be configured for general industrial solid waste and agricultural and forestry waste. The TYDT-LJ-QH300 is designed for centralised county-level waste disposal.The company's Three-Step Grate Incinerator design uses a reciprocating mechanical structure, with each grate stage driven by an independent hydraulic system. Separate air chambers support segmented air distribution and stroke adjustment. This Independently Controlled Air-Supply Grate configuration is intended to improve control over waste movement and combustion conditions.Tenor's product and equipment scope also includes a Waste Pusher, high-temperature and corrosion-resistant grate components, and related Waste Incinerator Grate Parts. Depending on project conditions, the company can provide a Custom Incinerator Grate configuration and Custom Grate Components for Incinerators. Material selection covers High-Temperature Resistant Castings and Corrosion-Resistant Castings for demanding operating environments.According to the company's supplied operating data, its annual grate plate damage rate is no more than 1%, while heat loss on ignition is no more than 5%. The company also describes a high-altitude configuration designed for environments with approximately 60–70% of sea-level oxygen availability. A 50 t/d project in Mangya, Qinghai, serves as a reference for this adaptation. Another project reference involves grate equipment supplied for a 600 t/d waste incineration project in Vietnam.The company states that its system can process raw municipal solid waste without pre-sorting. Small-capacity medical waste incineration units are available as an optional configuration, while highly corrosive hazardous waste is outside its stated application scope.Tenor's service offering covers solution design, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning, operator training, remote monitoring, spare-parts supply and technical upgrades. Its modular manufacturing and assembly approach is intended to support projects in smaller cities, townships and regions with challenging transport or operating conditions.2. SUS Environment Co., Ltd.SUS Environment Co., Ltd. is an established Chinese environmental technology company specialising in waste-to-energy solutions, waste incineration equipment, engineering services and plant operation. Its technical portfolio includes mechanical grate furnace systems developed from the Von Roll–Hitachi Zosen technology foundation, with subsequent optimisation for different municipal waste characteristics and treatment capacities. The company's public technical materials describe modular grate structures, automatic combustion control and independently adjustable grate sections, including control over movement speed, amplitude, frequency and air distribution. With experience in waste-to-energy equipment supply and project development, SUS Environment is a relevant technology provider for buyers evaluating large-scale Moving Grate Incinerator systems.3. Chongqing Sanfeng Covanta Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.Chongqing Sanfeng Covanta Environmental Industry Co., Ltd., established in 1998, is a waste-to-energy technology and engineering company under Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group. Its business covers waste incineration EPC services, core equipment supply and plant operation and maintenance. Drawing on German Martin waste combustion technology, the company provides reverse-pushing inclined mechanical grate solutions designed for municipal solid waste, including waste with relatively high moisture content and low calorific value. Its engineering background and experience in domestic and overseas waste-to-energy projects make it a relevant participant in the Chinese municipal waste incineration equipment sector.4. Hangzhou New Century Energy and Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.Xizi Clean Energy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (XIZICE), formerly Hangzhou Boiler Group, is a Chinese clean-energy equipment manufacturer established in 1955. Its business covers waste heat recovery boilers, biomass boilers, energy equipment and related engineering services. Its associated company, Hangzhou New Century Energy and Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd., is involved in waste incineration technology and equipment, with publicly presented business areas covering mechanical grate systems, flue gas treatment, dioxin control and integrated waste incineration solutions. This combination of equipment and engineering capabilities provides a relevant reference for buyers evaluating grate systems alongside boiler and environmental protection equipment. The specific contracting and manufacturing entity should be confirmed for each project.5. China Tianying Inc.China Tianying Inc. (CNTY) is a Chinese environmental services and waste-to-energy company with activities in equipment research, development and manufacturing. Its published technical information covers horizontal reciprocating mechanical grate technology for municipal solid waste, including waste with relatively high moisture content and low calorific value. The company's Energizemulti-stage grate system features a horizontal forward-moving structure with separate drying, combustion and burnout zones, supported by dedicated primary air arrangements for different combustion sections. These technologies make CNTY a relevant industry participant for international buyers comparing Multi-Stage Grate Incinerator solutions and complete waste-to-energy equipment systems.Company Statement: Tenor's Product and Service FocusThe company information supplied for this briefing indicates that Tenor focuses on small and medium-scale waste incineration systems and three-stage reciprocating mechanical grate furnaces. Its approach combines modular factory prefabrication with on-site assembly to support different project capacities and installation conditions.Its service scope extends from engineering design and equipment manufacturing to commissioning, operator training, remote monitoring and replacement-part support. This integrated approach is intended to help customers manage equipment installation and long-term operation through a coordinated technical service structure.Market ImpactThe development of China's waste incinerator grate sector reflects the growing importance of equipment reliability, combustion control and lifecycle maintenance in municipal waste treatment projects.For international buyers, evaluating a Waste Incinerator Grate System requires more than comparing nominal treatment capacity. Important considerations include grate structure, hydraulic drive design, primary air distribution, material performance, combustion stability and the availability of Waste Incinerator Grate Replacement Parts.The use of appropriate High-Temperature Resistant Castings and Corrosion-Resistant Castings can influence component durability under demanding operating conditions. Buyers should also examine whether suppliers can provide replacement grate bars, customised castings and technical support over the equipment's operating life.Tenor's 15–300 t/d product range and high-altitude adaptation provide options for smaller municipal and township projects, while larger technology providers such as SUS Environment, Sanfeng and CNTY offer relevant experience in large-scale waste-to-energy systems.Buyer Checklist for Waste Incinerator Grate Comparison. Confirm the required daily treatment capacity and whether a single furnace or parallel grate configuration is appropriate.. Request material specifications for grate bars, High-Temperature Resistant Castings and Corrosion-Resistant Castings.. Verify hydraulic drive arrangements, independently controlled grate stages and segmented air distribution.. Review reference projects with similar waste calorific values, moisture levels and operating environments.. Compare grate damage rates, heat loss on ignition and replacement intervals using actual operating records.. Confirm the availability of Waste Incinerator Grate Parts, Waste Incinerator Grate Replacement Parts and customised components.. Check compliance evidence for 850°C/2s operation, flue gas purification and continuous emissions monitoring.. Clarify installation, commissioning, operator training, remote monitoring and after-sales service responsibilities.Closing OutlookChina's waste incineration equipment industry offers a range of grate technologies, from compact three-stage reciprocating systems to large-scale mechanical grate furnaces. The manufacturers and technology providers included in this shortlist represent different capabilities across equipment manufacturing, grate development, engineering and waste-to-energy project delivery.Tenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. provides a distinct option in the small and medium-scale segment, with its 15–300 t/d product range, independently controlled grate stages, modular system design and high-altitude project experience. Its focus on complete incineration systems, customised configurations and technical support provides international buyers with a basis for further supplier evaluation.Ultimately, selecting a suitable Grate System for Waste Incineration requires matching equipment design and material specifications with the project's waste data, compliance requirements and long-term maintenance plan.

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Five Reputable Waste Incinerator Grate Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Waste Treatment Technology News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 03:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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