Ram Charan Congratulates Sai Dharam Tej, Kiran On Their Engagement Wishes Couple A Lifetime Of Happiness

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Congratulating actor Sai Dharam Tej and his girlfriend Kiran who have now got engaged, Telugu star Ram Charan has wished the couple a lifetime of happiness.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the congratulatory post, Ram Charan wrote, "Congratulations, dear @IamSaiDharamTej and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning. Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you! #KiranTejForever."

Ram Charan also posted a picture of the engagement ceremony that showed that the event had been attended by Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej Konidala and Lavanya Tripathi.

The engagement ceremony, which was held at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort, was a private ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the event.

The wedding is slated to be held on December 10 this year. On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej, who is also known as Sai Durgha Tej, will next be seen playing the lead in director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu'. The film is to hit screens on January 12 next year.

The actor, who had suffered a terrible accident five years ago, had only recently penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of his 'Rebirth Day' in September this year in which he had urged all his fans to wear a helmet while riding, saying that one small decision was the reason why he was here today.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the statement titled 'Rebirth-Day', Sai Dharam Tej had said, "To my family, friends, fans and every movie lover, Five years ago today, I was given a second chance at life, carried through by your prayers, love and unconditional support. I needed every single one of them. I've recovered 90% from my injuries. There are still a few things I'm working through, my speech and a few other challenges, but I'm getting there. One day at a time."

He went on to say, "What I want you to know is this: your love never left my side. It gave me the strength to push through every difficult day, every setback and every moment when giving up would have been easier. And here I am. Five years later. Still standing. Still fighting. Still living. Thank you for every prayer, every good wish, every message and every bit of love. I wouldn't be here without you."

He ended the statement with a request to all his fans and followers. "And if there is just one thing I want you to take away from my story: PLEASE WEAR A HELMET. That one small decision is the reason I'm here today."