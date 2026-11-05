MP Man Brought Back From Dubai In Air Ambulance, Admitted To AIIMS Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) A Madhya Pradesh man who suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai and remained in a coma for more than three weeks has been brought back to India in an air ambulance following coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state government.

Gyanendra Tiwari, a resident of Anuppur district, was admitted to a hospital in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 15.

Tiwari's prolonged hospitalisation in a foreign country had left his family worried about his condition and arrangements for bringing him back to India for further treatment. After weeks of uncertainty, Tiwari was flown to India in an air ambulance and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

A statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government late Thursday said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the initiative to facilitate his return and contacted the Prime Minister's Office for necessary coordination.

“Necessary coordination was undertaken with the Prime Minister's Office on the initiative of the Chief Minister,” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Shahdol MP Himadri Singh also made sustained efforts to ensure Tiwari's safe return and better medical treatment, it said.

The statement said arrangements for transporting Tiwari from Dubai in an air ambulance were made following coordinated efforts at the government and administrative levels. He was subsequently taken to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

Gyanendra's return has brought relief to the family, which had been waiting anxiously for him to reach India amid concerns over his health and the difficulties involved in transporting a critically ill patient from another country.

Tiwari's relative, Devendra Tiwari, said the family had remained worried about his return and thanked everyone who extended assistance in bringing him safely back to India. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the family to the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments, as well as the officials and public representatives who helped facilitate the arrangements.