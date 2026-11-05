Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Opens With Rs 64.85 Crore, Falls Short Of Adipurush

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana has made a strong start at the domestic box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film arrived in cinemas on November 5, 2026, following an extensive promotional campaign and substantial advance bookings.

According to early trade estimates reported by Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 collected approximately Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. Its domestic gross collection stood at around Rs 77.50 crore across approximately 25,200 shows.

The Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 47.50 crore. The Kannada version, featuring Yash in the role of Ravana, collected Rs 7.25 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 6 crore.

The Tamil and Malayalam versions added Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Despite the strong opening, the film's domestic earnings remained below the Rs 100 crore mark that many trade observers had anticipated, considering its scale, star cast and impressive pre-release buzz.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Fails To Beat Adipurush's Opening-Day Record

While Ramayana has delivered one of the biggest Bollywood openings of 2026, the film has not managed to claim the top spot among India's biggest opening-day earners.

The film's first-day collection remained behind Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which reportedly earned Rs 86.75 crore across languages on its opening day in 2023.

It also fell short of the opening-day performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which registered approximately Rs 102.55 crore in India.

Nevertheless, Ramayana has managed to surpass several major Bollywood releases in terms of their opening-day collections, putting it among the year's biggest theatrical openers.

For Ranbir Kapoor, the film also marks another major big-screen outing following the success of Animal. Meanwhile, Yash's presence as Ravana has added to the film's pan-India appeal, particularly among Kannada-speaking audiences.

The opening numbers suggest that the film has successfully attracted audiences across multiple language markets, although its performance will ultimately depend on how well it sustains audience interest beyond its first day.

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Extended Weekend Holds The Key

With its theatrical release coinciding with the festive season, Ramayana has a significant opportunity to build on its opening-day earnings.

The extended weekend is particularly important for the film, as positive audience word of mouth could translate into stronger footfalls over the coming days. The film has also received considerable attention for its visual presentation and ambitious scale.

However, the makers will be keenly watching its second-day performance to understand whether the opening numbers can translate into sustained box office success.

The film's overseas performance will also play an important role in determining its worldwide opening total. Early international estimates have generated considerable discussion, although final overseas figures will provide a clearer picture of its global performance.