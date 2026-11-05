Punjab Reports 2,787 Stubble Burning Cases As Authorities Crack Down

Stubble Burning Continues to Plague Punjab

Incidents of paddy stubble burning in Punjab continue to pose a challenge for the administration. According to a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) covering the period up to November 5, a total of 2,787 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded across the state. Field inspections were conducted at 2,194 locations, with stubble burning confirmed at 994 of these sites.

Administrative Crackdown and Enforcement Measures

The report indicates that environmental compensation (EC) fines totalling ₹46.10 lakh have been imposed in 914 cases, of which Rs 24.85 lakh has been recovered so far. Furthermore, 710 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with these incidents. Additionally, 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records for 829 cases.

District-Wise Breakdown of Incidents

Looking at district-wise data, Tarn Taran leads with 586 incidents; inspections were carried out at 553 locations, with stubble burning confirmed at 294 sites. This is followed by Ferozepur with 361 incidents, Sangrur with 240, Amritsar with 221, and Bathinda with 216. Stubble burning has been confirmed at 163 locations in Ferozepur and 49 locations in Sangrur. 156 Incidents in Patiala.

Focus on Patiala District

In Patiala district, according to the report, 156 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded. Field inspections were conducted at 103 of these locations, confirming that fires had been set in the fields at 59 sites. Environmental compensation has been imposed in 42 cases, totalling Rs 2.15 lakh, of which Rs 70,000 has already been recovered. Additionally, 27 FIRs have been registered in Patiala related to stubble burning, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records for 16 cases. Furthermore, 25 warning notices have been issued within the district.

Statewide Harvesting Status and Official Action

According to the report, the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab spans 32.87096 lakh hectares. As of November 5, harvesting has been completed across 87.60 per cent of this area. Meanwhile, 786 warning or show-cause notices have been issued across the state. The report also notes that prosecution proceedings have been initiated against the concerned officials in 18 cases.

These figures from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) indicate that measures, such as inspections, the imposition of fines, the registration of FIRs, and the making of 'red entries' in revenue records, are being taken to curb stubble burning. Nevertheless, incidents of stubble burning continue to be reported across several districts in the state. (ANI)

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