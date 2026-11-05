Annapurna Hostels Celebrates Diwali With Festive Activities, Music And Togetherness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November: Annapurna Hostels engaged its residents in various festive activities, music, decor, and numerous joyful moments together, enabling the students who live far from their families to celebrate Diwali in a more lively manner during such a joyous festival.
The celebration made the atmosphere warm and cheerful so that students could enjoy the festival with each other in their hostels.
The decorations on the hostel premises with lights and traditional décor created a festive ambiance during Diwali. The students were engaged in the celebrations, enjoyed the music, and spent quality time together making it a blissful festival for them. This gives the opportunity for students to break away from their hectic academic schedules.
Kunwar Gaurav Giri, the Chairman of Annapurna Girls Hostel, articulated, "Such festivities as Diwali bring people together and also create a sense of belongingness. This comes as a huge advantage for the students who live far from their families, as these celebrations afford them the opportunity to celebrate amongst friends and the hostel family. We are convinced at Annapurna that the hostel must provide more than just a place to stay as it is the responsibility of the management to create a comfortable environment where students feel at home."
With the help of such celebrations and student-oriented projects, Annapurna Hostel is striving towards creating a cheerful atmosphere of residence going far beyond just accommodation. We provide our students with all the necessary facilities for comfortable living and a safe environment. In addition, our hostel strives to form a community of those who are there for its members and go through important life events together and make friendships.
The celebration made the atmosphere warm and cheerful so that students could enjoy the festival with each other in their hostels.
The decorations on the hostel premises with lights and traditional décor created a festive ambiance during Diwali. The students were engaged in the celebrations, enjoyed the music, and spent quality time together making it a blissful festival for them. This gives the opportunity for students to break away from their hectic academic schedules.
Kunwar Gaurav Giri, the Chairman of Annapurna Girls Hostel, articulated, "Such festivities as Diwali bring people together and also create a sense of belongingness. This comes as a huge advantage for the students who live far from their families, as these celebrations afford them the opportunity to celebrate amongst friends and the hostel family. We are convinced at Annapurna that the hostel must provide more than just a place to stay as it is the responsibility of the management to create a comfortable environment where students feel at home."
With the help of such celebrations and student-oriented projects, Annapurna Hostel is striving towards creating a cheerful atmosphere of residence going far beyond just accommodation. We provide our students with all the necessary facilities for comfortable living and a safe environment. In addition, our hostel strives to form a community of those who are there for its members and go through important life events together and make friendships.
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