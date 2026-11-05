MENAFN - GetNews)A Better Solution In-Home Care Expands Service to Clearwater, KS, Families-bringing personalized support and companionship to help seniors feel comfortable and cared for at home.A Better Solution In Home Care has expanded to Clearwater, KS, offering personalized senior support with bathing, dressing, meal prep, housekeeping, medication reminders, and companionship. Families can choose a few hours of weekly help or 24-hour care, with same-day support available. The agency offers free in-home assessments and no long-term contracts. Founded by Gus and Amy Torres after caring for their own parents, the Wichita-area provider helps seniors stay comfortable in their own homes.

Clearwater, KS - November 5, 2026 - A Better Solution In Home Care has expanded into Clearwater, KS, giving families a local option for in-home senior support. The home care service launch in Clearwater, KS extends the agency's reach beyond the greater Wichita area into one of Sedgwick County's smaller, close-knit towns.

The decision to open in Clearwater came from a straightforward observation: families here often had to look outside their own community to find dependable care for an aging parent or spouse. As a new home care agency in Clearwater, KS, A Better Solution aims to change that by offering support that fits the rhythm of small-town life rather than pulling families away from it.

For local families, having a provider nearby means care can start faster and feel more personal. Caregivers can build real relationships with the seniors they visit, and family members no longer have to coordinate everything from a distance. The agency provides help with everyday tasks such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, and companionship, with care plans shaped around each person's routine and preferences.

Flexibility is a large part of what the agency brings to Clearwater. Families can arrange anything from a few hours of help each week to around-the-clock, 24-hour care, and same-day care is available when a situation changes quickly. There are no long-term contracts, and every relationship begins with a free in-home assessment so families can understand their options before committing.

"We opened in Clearwater because families here deserve to find good care without leaving their own backyard," said Gustavo Torres, Owner of A Better Solution In Home Care. "My wife and I started this company after caring for our own parents, so we know how much it matters to have someone you trust close by. Bringing that to Clearwater felt like the right thing to do."

Families in Clearwater and the surrounding area can reach A Better Solution In Home Care to schedule a free in-home assessment or to ask questions about care for a loved one. The agency's team is available to talk through what local support can look like and how to get started.

For more information about A Better Solution In Home Care and its home care services in Clearwater, K, visit .

About A Better Solution In Home Care:

A Better Solution In Home Care is a private-pay, non-medical home care provider serving the greater Wichita, KS area, including communities across Sedgwick and Butler counties. Gus and Amy Torres founded the agency after caring for their own parents and opened Sedgwick County's first A Better Solution location, serving Wichita-area families since 2000. Its caregivers provide personalized in-home support built around each client's needs, routines, and comfort at home.