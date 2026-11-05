MENAFN - GetNews)Premier Home Care Brings Private-Pay In-Home Care to Southeast Boise's Riverfront Communities - A caregiver and an older woman share a warm smile, reflecting the personal connection and compassionate support that help seniors feel comfortable at home Home Care has expanded private-pay in-home care to Southeast Boise's riverfront communities, offering personal care, companionship, respite, memory support, and 24-hour assistance. Families can choose daytime, evening, or overnight schedules with care plans tailored to their household. Geographic caregiver assignments encourage familiar faces and consistent visits. The expansion helps older adults along the Boise River corridor and foothills remain safely, comfortably in their own homes.

Southeast Boise, ID - November 5, 2026 - Premier Home Care has expanded into Southeast Boise, providing private-pay in-home care along the Boise River corridor and foothills. Operating from its Nampa office across Ada and Canyon Counties, the agency now offers local personal care, companion care, respite, memory support, and 24/7 care.

“Southeast Boise has a strong population of older adults who want to stay in the homes they've lived in for decades, often near the river or the greenbelt,” says John Michelsen, CFO of Premier Home Care.“Families kept telling us they were having a hard time finding dependable home care services in Southeast Boise, ID, especially for schedules that run evenings or overnight. We decided to meet them where they are.”

Caregivers are assigned to specific geographic zones to keep schedules consistent. For seniors receiving help with daily tasks, seeing a familiar, trusted face provides vital comfort and continuity. The expansion also gives families flexible care options, ranging from a few hours of morning companion care to overnight assistance or adjusting memory support after a hospital stay.

Benefits of Premier Home Care's in-home care in Southeast Boise include:



Care plans built around the household rather than a fixed package

The same caregiver on the schedule as often as possible

Coverage for daytime, evening, overnight, and 24-hour needs Plans that scale up or down as circumstances shift

Premier Home Care serves Boise, Star, Middleton, Caldwell, Nampa, and the Magic Valley via Twin Falls. Adding Southeast Boise seamlessly bridges central Boise with eastern communities, giving all area families equal access to care.

For more information on Premier Home Care or their in-home care in Southeast Boise, ID, visit .

About Premier Home Care:

Premier Home Care is a private-pay, non-medical in-home care provider based in Nampa, Idaho, serving families across Ada and Canyon Counties as well as the Magic Valley. The company offers a wide range of services, including personal care, companion care, household support, respite, memory support, and 24-hour care customized to each client. Premier Home Care helps older adults remain safely and comfortably in their own homes.