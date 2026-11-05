Titan FX Strengthens Growth Capabilities With Senior APAC Appointments And Unified Team

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Expanded expertise in business development, regional markets, and IB partnerships supports the company's next stage of growth

Titan FX has strengthened its growth capabilities with the appointment of two Senior Business Development Managers and the creation of a unified Growth team, bringing Sales and Marketing together under Chief Growth Officer Isaac Lai.



The move brings both functions under one leadership structure, allowing the company to better connect market insights, partner relationships and marketing initiatives. It also comes as Titan FX continues to expand its IB network, grow its Titan Point Club loyalty program and prepare for the launch of Titan Options, its new short-term trading service.



As part of this development, Titan FX has also welcomed two experienced Senior Business Development Managers, Tetsuro and Yirong, to strengthen its presence across the APAC region and build closer relationships with IB partners.



Bringing Sales and Marketing Closer Together



The new Growth team combines the market knowledge and partner relationships of the Sales team with Marketing's expertise in brand development, digital campaigns and customer engagement.



By working more closely together, the teams can respond more effectively to market needs, share insights and carry initiatives through from planning to execution.



Isaac Lai, Chief Growth Officer at Titan FX, commented:“We're investing in both the expertise within the team and how that expertise works together. Tetsuro and Yirong bring additional regional knowledge, business development experience and language capabilities, complementing the strengths already established across Sales and Marketing. Bringing those capabilities together means insights from our clients and partners can more directly shape our campaigns, partner support and market development. Our ambition is to build a team that can support more partners, understand their markets more deeply and deliver larger, more complex initiatives as Titan FX grows.”



Strengthening Business Development Across APAC



The appointments of Tetsuro and Yirong reflect Titan FX's continued investment in its business development capabilities and IB partnerships.



Tetsuro brings extensive experience in financial services and business development. He previously served as Head of Japan at an Australia-based broker, where he led growth in the Japanese market. He also has a strong background in senior business development roles across APAC, alongside earlier sales experience at Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters.



Yirong has more than five years of experience in fintech business development, primarily across APAC. Fluent in five languages, Yirong brings a strong understanding of different markets and cultures, supporting Titan FX's efforts to develop relationships with partners across the region.



Both will work closely with the Growth team to support existing IB partners, develop new relationships and identify opportunities in their respective markets.



Building on Continued Business Growth



The expanded Growth team brings together brand, digital marketing, customer engagement and business development expertise, reinforced by additional APAC market knowledge and multilingual capabilities. This investment positions Titan FX to provide more comprehensive support to its partners and deliver its next phase of business expansion.



About Titan FX



Titan FX is an online broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities and stock indices.

Through its trading services and brand initiatives, Titan FX continues to create opportunities for traders around the world as they pursue their goals and explore what lies beyond.

Contact

Chief Growth Officer

Isaac Lai

Titan FX

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