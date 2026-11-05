Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh Seeks Fire Audits As Gaffar Market Fire Raises Safety Concerns During Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The major fire at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh has triggered serious concerns over fire safety in commercial establishments, particularly during the ongoing festive and wedding season, with the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (Regd.) urging the state government and concerned authorities to conduct comprehensive safety audits of markets.

In a statement, the traders' body described the incident as deeply distressing and a matter of serious concern, highlighting the potential risks to traders, employees, customers and neighbouring establishments.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh said markets across the national capital were witnessing heightened commercial activity due to the festive and wedding season, when customer footfall and merchandise stocks are considerably higher.

"Such incidents pose a grave threat not only to traders and their employees but also to customers, neighbouring establishments and the livelihoods of countless families. During the festive season, when markets remain crowded and stocks of merchandise are considerably higher, even a minor fire can rapidly turn into a major disaster," the statement said.

The traders' body urged the Delhi government and concerned authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident and undertake comprehensive fire-safety audits of commercial markets.

It also called for inspections of electrical installations, functional firefighting equipment and unobstructed emergency access routes to ensure that rescue operations can be carried out without difficulty.

Appealing to traders and market associations, the organisation stressed the need to avoid electrical overloading, switch off unnecessary electrical connections after business hours, maintain fire extinguishers and ensure that emergency exits remain accessible.

"Festive celebrations should never turn into a tragedy. Prevention, preparedness and collective responsibility are essential to protect lives, livelihoods and Delhi's commercial establishments," the statement added.

A massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Chain Wali Gali of Gaffar Market early Friday, spreading to all floors of a four-storey commercial building.

According to the police, the fire originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored. Fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, while three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles also responded to the incident.