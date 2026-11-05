Dhanteras 2026 Shopping Guide: What To Buy And What Not To Bring Home

Dhanteras 2026 will be celebrated on November 6, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities. From gold and silver to utensils and brooms, here is what you should buy and avoid according to traditional beliefs.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is considered an auspicious occasion associated with wealth, prosperity and good health. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, seeking blessings for happiness and financial stability. Buying new items is an important part of the celebrations, with many households choosing gold, silver and household essentials. However, certain items are traditionally avoided on this occasion. Here is a look at what you can purchase and what you should avoid on Dhanteras 2026.

Dhanteras 2026: What Should You Buy?

According to popular Hindu traditions, purchasing certain items on Dhanteras symbolises welcoming prosperity and positive energy into the home.

1. Gold And Silver: Buying gold and silver is one of the most popular Dhanteras traditions. Families often purchase jewellery, silver coins, gold coins or small ornaments as symbols of wealth and prosperity.

2. Brass, Copper And Steel Utensils: New utensils are another common purchase. Brass, copper and stainless-steel vessels are considered practical choices. Some families fill newly purchased utensils with rice, wheat or water before bringing them home to symbolise abundance.

3. New Broom: Buying a broom is associated with cleanliness and removing negativity from the household. It is believed to symbolically prepare the home to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

4. Coriander Seeds: Whole coriander seeds, or sabut dhaniya, are traditionally purchased in some regions. They are associated with growth, prosperity and abundance.

5. Lakshmi-Ganesha Idols And Diyas: Many families purchase new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for Diwali puja. Earthen diyas, cotton wicks and other puja essentials are also popular purchases.

Dhanteras 2026: What Should You Avoid Buying?

Certain items are considered inauspicious in some regional and household traditions. These beliefs are not universal, but here are some commonly mentioned restrictions.

1. Iron Items: Some families avoid purchasing iron objects because of their traditional association with Shani Dev.

2. Sharp Objects: Knives, scissors, blades and other sharp tools are avoided in certain households. They are symbolically associated with cutting relationships or disrupting prosperity.

3. Black-Coloured Items: Some traditions consider black an inauspicious colour for festive purchases. Therefore, families may avoid buying black clothes and household items.

4. Glassware: Since glass is fragile and can break easily, some households prefer not to purchase glass items on Dhanteras.

5. Empty Utensils: Although buying utensils is considered auspicious, some families avoid bringing empty vessels home. They prefer filling them with rice, wheat, sweets or water.

Is Buying Gold Compulsory On Dhanteras?

No, purchasing gold is not compulsory. People who do not wish to spend on expensive jewellery can buy a small silver coin, a new utensil, a broom or even earthen diyas. The occasion is about welcoming prosperity and celebrating with devotion rather than spending a large amount of money.

It is also advisable to avoid unnecessary borrowing or overspending simply to follow festive shopping traditions. Ultimately, customs may differ across regions and families, so devotees can follow the practices that are meaningful to them.

Note: Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 6, 2026. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at approximately 10:30 AM on November 6 and ends at 10:47 AM on November 7. Puja timings vary by location, so check your local Panchang before performing the rituals.