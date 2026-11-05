Trump Links Stock Market Decline To US Midterm Election Results
The American leader shared his views on the matter in a post on his Truth Social account.
"The stock market has experienced one of the worst days in its history due to the election results. It's very sad to see! It took a lot of effort to get us to levels never seen before, and now this has happened," Trump wrote.
It should be noted that the US midterm elections were held on November 3. Voters elected 35 of the 100 members of the Senate and all 435 members of the House of Representatives. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states.
On Wednesday and Thursday, shares of several leading US companies, as well as companies in a number of other countries, recorded significant declines.
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