Two Temple Thieves Injured In Encounter With UP Police In Ballia, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Ballia, Nov 6 (IANS) Two thieves who had stolen from a temple were injured in an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday, while three other accused were arrested.

Police recovered stolen silver ornaments from a temple, two country-made pistols, live cartridges and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

The injured accused are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to the police, the encounter took place when a team from Rasra Police Station was conducting vehicle checking near Lakhneshwar Dih Temple on the road leading towards Aam Ghat.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said the police team noticed a car approaching without a registration number plate. When the personnel signalled the vehicle to stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee.

Speaking about the incident, ASP Shukla said, "In the ongoing series of actions being taken against criminals, today, on November 6, 2026, the police of Rasra Police Station were conducting checks near Lakhneshwar Dih Temple on the road leading toward Aam Ghat."

"During this checking, an Innova car without a registration number plate was seen approaching. When the police signalled it to stop, the vehicle did not stop and attempted to flee," he added.

The ASP further said that when the police chased the vehicle, the two accused got out and opened fire at the police personnel with the intention to hurt them.

"As the police gave chase, two accused individuals stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on the police party with the intent to kill. In the self-defence action taken by the police, two criminals were injured," Shukla said.

The police subsequently arrested three other accused in connection with the case.

During the operation, the police recovered silver ornaments allegedly stolen from Lakhneshwar Dih Shiva Temple, along with two country-made pistols, live cartridges and the Innova car suspected to have been used in the crime.

The two injured accused were shifted to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation into the case is underway.