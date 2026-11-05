Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In Delhi's Gaffar Market, 25 Fire Tenders Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market early Friday, spreading to all floors of a four-storey commercial building, with around 20-25 fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while property damage has been reported.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire in a building in Chain Wali Gali was received at 1.28 a.m. at the Karol Bagh Police Station.

The night staff of the police station, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), immediately reached the spot and found a fire at Shop No. 13/21, Puri Plaza, Gaffar Market.

The building is a four-storey commercial establishment dealing in mobile accessories.

As per the preliminary information, the fire originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored and subsequently spread to all floors of the building.

Around 20-25 fire tenders, three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles were deployed at the spot as emergency teams launched firefighting and relief operations.

Police said that no loss of life or injuries had been reported so far, and the damage was limited to property.

Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire, though the exact reason is yet to be established.

The incident comes days after a massive fire at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area claimed four lives and left two others seriously injured.

The fire broke out at around 9.30 p.m. on October 30 at a factory in Phase-I of the industrial area. Fire brigade teams, Delhi Police personnel and rescue officials rushed to the spot.

After several hours of firefighting operations, six people were rescued from inside the factory. Officials said they were found unconscious. Four of them subsequently died, while two sustained serious injuries.