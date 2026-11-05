Bhagyashrii Borse Discloses She Is A Poetess!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in National Award winning director Vishnu Mohan's eagerly awaited Malayalam action thriller 'Operation Ganga', has now disclosed that she is a poetess as well.

Taking to her Instagram page to let out the secret, she wrote, "Well, it's reveal time! The secret I've been keeping from you guys..I guess, it's time to let out now?"

She then went on to say,"A tiny part of me, that I always keep for myself... is my poetry! Yes yes I write poetry & proudly call myself a poet around my friends! It's a part of me I discovered naturally I guess through the rough times in life, where writing made me feel at ease, gave me more clarity, and made me find the beauty in life..."

Pre-empting what her followers would be asking her next, the actress wrote, "Now you will say, why don't you share some? Maybe I will, maybe not. It's just that, everything about my life is out here to be complimented or criticised, & that's completely fine as it helps me grow...But poetry? I want to flow while I write it. Forget about the world & listen to my heart. Maybe that's a part of me that reminds me of who I am."

She concluded the post saying, "So maybe, someday, this poet will put out a part of her out & about into the world. Maybe someday, I'll let you read the words I've never said out loud. Until then, this little poet asks for a promise, to be kind & gentle yourself & others too, for life's all about staying true."

It may be recalled that the actress had only recently put out a video of her dancing with kids from the popular dance group from Uganda,'Ghetto Kids'.

The actress who had posted the video, which showed her dancing to the song 'Nallanchu Thellacheera from her Telugu film 'Mr Bachchan', on her Instagram timeline, had said, "These kids stole my heart! #OperationGanga."

Only a few days ago, actor Mohanlal had announced that 'Ghetto Kids', the popular dance group from Uganda, would be joining him in the film 'Operation Ganga'.

For the unaware, the film, which is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, was tentatively being referred to as L367 before being titled 'Operation Ganga'.

'Operation Ganga' refers to India's evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

'Operation Ganga', which has the tagline 'A Nation's Promise' will be a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India.

Apart from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Bhagyashrii Borse, the film will also feature Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and actors Parthiban & Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, who is best known for having directed the devotional blockbuster 'Meppadiyan'.