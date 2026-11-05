Gold, Silver Prices On Dhanteras: Check Today's Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Friday, November 6, as buyers and investors keep a close watch on precious metal movements ahead of the Diwali festivities. With Dhanteras being observed today, demand for gold and silver purchases is expected to remain an important factor in the domestic bullion market.

The latest market data shows a mixed movement in precious metal prices. While the domestic benchmark for gold witnessed a marginal decline compared with the previous closing price, silver recorded an increase. This comes amid continuing fluctuations in international bullion markets, where investors are tracking economic developments, currency movements and global market sentiment.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international spot prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Since India imports a substantial portion of its gold requirements, movements in the global market can have a direct impact on domestic prices.

Silver, meanwhile, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption. The metal is widely used in electronics, solar panels and other industrial applications, making its price movements sensitive to changes in global manufacturing activity and investor sentiment.

City-wise prices can vary because of local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and regional demand. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill may include additional expenses such as making charges and applicable GST.

Gold And Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices