Gold, Silver Prices On Dhanteras: Check Today's Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,34,010
|Rs 1,46,290
|Rs 1,91,314
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,33,820
|Rs 1,46,090
|Rs 1,91,239
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,33,640
|Rs 1,45,890
|Rs 1,91,339
|Chennai
|Rs 1,34,080
|Rs 1,46,380
|Rs 1,91,339
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,34,000
|Rs 1,46,280
|Rs 1,91,399
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,34,050
|Rs 1,46,340
|Rs 1,91,274
With the festive buying season underway, consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should compare prices across jewellers before making a decision. Checking the purity and hallmarking details is equally important when purchasing gold jewellery.
Gold jewellery is commonly sold in 22-carat purity, while 24-carat gold is generally preferred for investment in coins and bars. Silver is traded in different purity grades, with 999 fine silver being a widely followed benchmark.
Investors and jewellery buyers should keep track of daily price movements before making purchasing decisions, as bullion rates can change with market conditions.
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