Conway Ruled Out Of India ODI Series Following Concussion Injury

New Zealand Squad Changes Ahead of Second ODI

New Zealand has been dealt a major blow as batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against India after sustaining a concussion, while fast bowler Matt Henry has been cleared to return to selection ahead of the second ODI in Wellington on Saturday.

Both players missed the series opener in Auckland on Wednesday after colliding during a fielding practice session on the eve of the match. While Conway will take no further part in the series, Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection for the second ODI. Nick Kelly, who was initially named only for the fourth and fifth ODIs, has been added to the New Zealand squad in Wellington as Conway's replacement. Kelly has consequently been withdrawn from the New Zealand A squad, which is scheduled to face India A in the third match of their unofficial Test series in Lincoln on Saturday. Auckland batter Dale Phillips has been named as Kelly's replacement in the New Zealand A squad.

Official Statements on Player Health

"Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday. Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for ODIs four and five, will assemble with the squad today in Wellington to replace Conway," as per a statement from the New Zealand Cricket website.

"Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion. Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four-day match against India A starting on Saturday," the statement further added.

Match Context and Upcoming Schedule

India began their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a five-wicket victory (DLS method) in a rain-affected first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Anshul Kamboj was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 2/22 in 10 overs.

New Zealand and India will face off in the second ODI on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton, with the hosts looking to level the series and India aiming to extend their lead. (ANI)

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