India Fielding Coach Subhadeep Ghosh Lauds Team After First ODI Win

India Fielding Coach Applauds Team's Performance

India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh lauded the team's overall fielding performance in the first ODI against New Zealand, highlighting their sharp catching, ground fielding and intensity on the field. He credited the fielding unit's contribution, alongside the bowlers' efforts, for restricting New Zealand to 185 runs and said the team's energy and execution played a key role in keeping the opposition in check. India kicked off their five-match ODI series against New Zealand on a winning note, securing a five-wicket victory via the DLS method in a rain-affected series opener at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead. Ghosh was talking to the reporters on the eve of India's 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

"We did well in the first ODI. We took some good catches, picked up wickets and backed it up with excellent ground fielding. The intensity was very good. When you restrict the opposition to around 180, it reflects not just good bowling but also quality fielding," Ghosh said.

Focus on Kohli and Rohit's Fielding Brilliance

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed the spotlight in the first ODI against New Zealand, with Kohli pulling off a stunning catch and Sharma producing a brilliant run-out to make their presence felt in the field. Ghosh credited Kohli and Rohit's exceptional game awareness and anticipation for their respective fielding efforts in the first ODI against New Zealand. He highlighted how Kohli's experience at cover and point helps him judge the ball's trajectory and react quicker. He emphasised that familiarity with fielding positions and the ability to read situations early are key to producing such moments of brilliance.

"I think anticipation is extremely important. The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game. Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution," he said.

"As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards square leg during that run-out. He wasn't moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg. That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly. The more familiar you become with a particular position, the quicker you are able to anticipate what is going to happen. That's what makes the difference," he added.

Adapting to Overseas Conditions

Ghosh highlighted the challenges of adapting to different conditions and ground dimensions while touring overseas, stressing the importance of understanding boundary placements, making the right first movements and adjusting fielding strategies accordingly. He also emphasised that adapting to frequent travel and varying conditions requires the right mindset, both individually and as a team.

"When you travel to different countries, adapting to new conditions is always a challenge. The ground dimensions vary, the weather can be cold, and these are aspects we regularly discuss in the dressing room. In terms of ground dimensions, when you field in a particular position, observing the batters and understanding where the boundary rope is becomes important. Your first step is crucial because it allows you to cut down the angles and cover the ground more effectively. We constantly work on that initial movement," he said.

"That is part of the challenge of international cricket. You travel to different countries, encounter different conditions and have to adapt accordingly. With optional training sessions, it ultimately comes down to your mindset. I always emphasise the importance of having the right mindset, both individually and as a group," he concluded.

New Zealand and India will face off in the second ODI on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton, with the hosts looking to level the series and India aiming to extend their lead.

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