MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Welcomes Direct Flights from Poland: First Flight Lands in Guanacaste with 251 Passengers appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica officially opened a new direct seasonal connection with Europe this Thursday. The inaugural non-stop charter flight from Poland touched down in Guanacaste carrying 251 passengers.

The LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner arrived at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia at 2:40 p.m. local time, originating from Katowice International Airport (KTW) with 11 crew members on board. Airlines The inaugural flight was welcomed at the terminal with traditional live music and folk dances, while incoming passengers and crew received commemorative Costa Rican welcome gifts. The seasonal charter route will operate weekly on Thursdays, running from November 5 through December 17. Polish Tourism to Costa Rica Surges 20% The launch of this direct air link coincides with sustained growth in Polish arrivals to Central America. According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT): 5,367 Polish travelers arrived in Costa Rica by air between January and September 2026, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2025 Rica welcomed 335,586 total European air travelers during the first nine months of the year. While Poland currently represents a emerging share of total European arrivals, the upward trajectory underscores the expanding potential of the Eastern European market. Piotr Burwicz, Vice President of tour operator Rainbow Tours, highlighted that the new route broadens long-haul vacation options for Polish travelers, pointing to Costa Rica's rich biodiversity, Pacific beaches, and active eco-tourism offerings as key drivers for the market. Guanacaste Expands European Connectivity The route inaugurates valuable expansion for Guanacaste, one of Costa Rica's primary tourism hubs. International Airport (LIR). Airport Technology Between January and September 2026, Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport registered a 10% year-over-year increase in passenger traffic, according to terminal operational reports. Marcos V. Borges, Executive President of the ICT, emphasized that the new flight strengthens Costa Rica's institutional relationship with European carriers while driving direct international visitor flow into Guanacaste and neighboring northern Pacific regions.

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