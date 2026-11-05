Meloni Urges EU To Agree On Representative For Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a letter from the Italian prime minister to European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg.

Meloni proposed discussing the issue at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin next week.

She said the current approach, which see a host of different negotiators and formats representing the bloc's interest, is undermining the EU's credibility.

"I am convinced that we all realize how, by projecting the image of Europe acting in an uncoordinated manner, we are simply playing into the hands of those who want this war to continue. I think this is unacceptable, considering that human lives and the future of our security are at stake," Meloni wrote.

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She urged the EU to settle once and for all who will represent the bloc at the negotiating table and what mandate that person will have.

"Because proceeding in a disorderly manner, with initiatives that follow one another and overlap, will not help us - neither with our partners nor with those we need to convince to stop this senseless aggression," Meloni said.

Meloni, who says she is not asking for a formal role at the table for Italy, wants the EU to be in a position to make a decision when EU leaders meet in December.

"Otherwise, I fear we risk consigning Europe to irrelevance within the negotiation process," she said.

A spokesperson for the European Council confirmed receipt of the letter without giving further comment.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine