MENAFN - GetNews)24 Hour Care at Home in Mukilteo, WA, Now Available Through A Kind Heart Healthcare Services-bringing compassionate support day and night, so seniors can stay at home and families can rest easier.A Kind Heart Healthcare Services now offers 24-hour care at home in Mukilteo, WA, helping older adults remain in familiar surroundings with dependable support day or night. Through its Edmonds North Hub, the RN-led agency provides assistance with meals, medication reminders, mobility, and daily routines. Skilled nurses oversee personalized care plans, while care managers stay available to families. Services can adapt as needs change, starting with part-time help and expanding to continuous care.

Mukilteo, WA - November 5, 2026 - A Kind Heart Healthcare Services has opened 24-hour care at home in Mukilteo, WA, giving local families a dependable option for a loved one who needs support at any hour of the day or night. The service runs through the agency's North Hub in Edmonds, which already serves Snohomish County, and brings continuous in-home coverage to Mukilteo residents who would rather age in the home they know than move elsewhere.

"Care needs don't stop when the clock hits a certain hour, and neither should the people providing it," said Winnah Javier-Fajarillo, Founder & CEO of A Kind Heart Healthcare Services. "Opening 24-hour care in Mukilteo, WA means a family can go to sleep knowing someone trustworthy is awake and watching over the person they love. That kind of steady presence is what we built this agency to deliver."

Round-the-clock coverage changes what families can plan for. A caregiver is on site day and night, which matters for seniors who are unsteady after dark, wake up confused, or simply shouldn't be left alone for long stretches. Daily routines stay consistent whether it's six in the morning or two in the afternoon, and the same small tasks that pile up meals, medication reminders, moving safely from room to room get handled as they come up rather than waiting for the next scheduled visit.

Behind the day-to-day care, A Kind Heart keeps skilled nurses involved in overseeing each client's plan, and care managers stay reachable when questions come up. Families can start with a few hours and scale up to live-in coverage as needs shift, so the arrangement grows with the person instead of forcing a hard choice between part-time help and a facility. For adult children living out of the area, having a professional in the home at all hours takes a real weight off, since they're no longer the only line of defense.

Expanding into Mukilteo allows A Kind Heart to build on its Snohomish County presence, including Everett, Lynnwood, and Edmonds, where demand for in-home care continues to grow. Its RN-led model provides reliable, local support to keep aging parents at home.

For more information about A Kind Heart Healthcare Services and their 24-hour care at home services in Mukilteo, WA, please visit their website at .

About A Kind Heart Healthcare Services:

A Kind Heart Healthcare Services is an RN-led home care agency providing personalized in-home support to older adults across Snohomish and King County. Founded by Winnah Javier-Fajarillo, RN, the agency brings over 20 years of experience and is fully licensed by the Washington State Department of Health. Services range from part-time assistance to 24-hour care, beginning with a free in-home assessment.