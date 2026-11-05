MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geolix.ai, a Singapore-based generative engine optimization (GEO) and AI marketing agency, recently established a partnership with Airwallex, the global financial and payments platform. The partnership is intended to help Airwallex customers reach overseas buyers and grow their businesses in international markets, supporting the cross-border payment activity that accompanies that growth.

Geolix.ai uses Airwallex's subscription billing services for its own business. Alongside that relationship, Geolix.ai's GEO and AI marketing capabilities support Airwallex customers seeking to build brand visibility and attract customers as they expand internationally.

For businesses operating across borders, managing payments and finding customers are both essential to growth. Airwallex provides financial infrastructure for international operations, while Geolix.ai helps brands improve how they are understood, cited and recommended by AI engines.

Geolix.ai combines buyer-intent research, AI visibility diagnostics, website and content optimization, and third-party source development. Its work helps businesses identify the questions prospective customers ask, assess how their brands appear in AI answers and address gaps in the information those answers draw on.

Through the partnership, these capabilities are intended to help Airwallex customers become more visible when buyers use platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and DeepSeek to research products and compare suppliers. The focus is on helping businesses explain their offerings clearly and reach relevant audiences in new markets.

The collaboration connects customer acquisition with the payment capabilities businesses need as they expand. By helping Airwallex customers reach overseas buyers, Geolix.ai aims to support their international growth and the cross-border transactions that follow.

The partnership builds on Geolix.ai's earlier collaboration with Airwallex's China team on SEO, GEO and international growth. In September 2026, Geolix.ai founder Andy Guo joined Kathy Shi, Manager of Growth Content Marketing at Airwallex China, for a live session on how brands can adapt to AI-led customer discovery. The partnership extends the relationship beyond that earlier collaboration.

About Geolix.ai

Geolix.ai is a Singapore-based GEO and AI marketing agency helping brands expand into global markets. We cover nine major AI engines and search experiences across Western and Chinese markets: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, DeepSeek, Doubao, Qwen and Tencent Yuanbao. Our GEO SaaS monitors brand visibility across nine AI models in China and international markets and provides businesses with insights into how they appear in AI-generated answers. Learn more at

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the AI-native financial operating system for modern businesses. It is building the future of global banking for a real-time, intelligent economy. It serves more than 675,000 businesses worldwide, either directly or through its platform customers. From startups to multinationals, its customers use Airwallex to manage their financial operations, or to build and monetize their own financial products. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with over 2,300 employees across 27 offices. Learn more at

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