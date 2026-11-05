Muhurat Trading 2026 Date And Time: When Will NSE And BSE Open For Diwali Special Session?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will conduct the annual Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The special trading window will allow investors to buy and sell shares during the special market session. The pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, and the special stock trading session will continue from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, according to the statements made by the exchanges.

What Is Muhurat Trading?

Indian stock markets hold a unique trading period called Muhurat Trading during Diwali. According to Hindu traditions, the name "Muhurat" designates an auspicious time. This session is linked to the cultural and traditional significance of Diwali, in contrast to typical trade days. Market players observe it as a symbolic start of a new year in the traditional Hindu calendar, and it is a well-established aspect of the Indian stock market calendar.

Muhurat Trading Time Table

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Pre-opening session: 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Regular equity trading: 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm

Exchanges: NSE and BSE

Regular market status: Closed for normal Sunday trading; special session will be conducted

Is The Stock Market Open On Diwali 2026?

Investors will be allowed to trade during the special Muhurat Trading session on November 8, but the Indian stock market will stay closed for normal trading on Diwali. This year's Diwali Laxmi Pujan occurs on a Sunday, hence the exchanges have planned the special session for that day. On regular trading days, the Muhurat Trading window works according to a different schedule than the regular equities market, which runs from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Why Is Muhurat Trading Associated with Diwali?

Diwali has always been linked to wealth, rebirth, and fresh starts. Goddess Lakshmi is revered as a symbol of riches and success throughout the celebration, and many business groups follow traditions that signal the start of a new accounting year.

The connection between Diwali and Muhurat Trading is a result of these customs. The cultural relationship between the festival and India's financial markets is reflected in the special session. For many market players, the event symbolizes a long-standing custom that unites the nation's stock market with the cultural importance of Diwali.