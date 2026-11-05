'I Fear My Parents Are Dating..', Woman Shares Adorable Moment Of Parents After 20 Years Of Marriage

Sometimes, the sweetest love stories are the ones unfolding right in front of us. A Reddit user recently gave the internet a glimpse of one such moment after sharing an adorable incident involving her parents, who have been married for nearly two decades.

Posting on the subreddit r/TeenIndia, the woman jokingly wrote,“I fear my parents are dating." She explained that she had gone for an evening stroll with her parents and younger sister when an unexpectedly romantic moment caught their attention.

While the family was walking and chatting, her parents were slightly behind the two sisters. Her mother nearly lost her balance, prompting her father to immediately reach out and hold her.

But what followed made the moment even more special. Instead of simply helping her regain her balance, he playfully teased her, saying,“Agar tu chahti thi ki main tujhe pakdu to aise he bol deti, girne natak kyu kar rahi hai?"

His cheeky remark made his wife laugh, while the two daughters struggled to hide their smiles. The woman added that her parents later walked ahead, holding hands, seemingly enjoying their own little romantic moment.

The daughters, meanwhile, were left wondering why their parents were behaving like a couple on a date. The original poster also clarified that the picture accompanying the Reddit post was only a random photograph from Pinterest and did not feature her parents.

Reddit Users Say This Is The Kind Of Love Every Child Should Witness

The adorable family moment quickly attracted attention, with several Reddit users appreciating the couple's relationship. For many, the post was a reminder that affection, humour and companionship do not have to fade after years of marriage.

One user expressed an emotional reaction, writing,“The family i wish i was born into."

I fear my parents are dating by u/Such_Armadillo_8124 in TeenIndia

Another Redditor shared a more personal perspective, revealing how different their own family environment was. The comment read,“As someone from a broken family who sees my parents fighting every day giving gaali and my mom crying in my shoulders daily... Please be greatful for this... Some of us are not lucky enough like u guys."

Others also admitted that they wished their parents shared a similar bond. One user commented,“i wish my parents had a relationship like this lol."

Another added a humorous but heartbreaking reaction, writing,“mere toh har jagah ladne lag jaate."

The contrasting responses showed how a seemingly ordinary family moment could evoke very different emotions among people, depending on their own experiences at home.

Internet Points Out Why The Daughters' Reaction Says It All

While many users related to the emotional side of the post, some pointed out that the original poster was simply enjoying a sweet moment between her parents rather than complaining about their behaviour.

One Reddit user highlighted this, writing,“I don't think people understand the real motive behind this postOP was happy when sharing this not sad or complaining. There is no 'problem' here."

Another comment captured the sentiment behind the viral post, with a user saying,“Tbh that's the kind of love every child should see."

What made the incident particularly endearing was not just the father's playful teasing or the couple walking hand in hand. It was also the daughters' happiness at witnessing their parents being affectionate with each other.