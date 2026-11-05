Massive Fire Erupts At Karol Bagh Market In Delhi No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire at Karol Bagh Market

A massive fire broke out at a shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, fire service officials said. A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze. The fire is under control. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

Investigation and Second Incident

Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. A report will be obtained from the Fire Department and Electrical Inspector to ascertain the exact cause. The building will also be examined by the FSL team to assess the presence of any other combustible material. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

Fire Reported in Laxmi Nagar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in the Mangal Bazar area of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi early on Thursday. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported, fire officer Deepak Hooda said. Hooda said the fire department received a call at around 5:50 am, following which 4-5 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.

"We received a call at around 5:50 am and immediately reached the spot with 4–5 fire tenders. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported,” Hooda said. (ANI)

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