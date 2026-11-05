Ayodhya Deepotsav Exhibition To Showcase 500 Year Ram Temple History

Deepotsav Exhibition Highlights Ayodhya's Journey

November 6 (ANI): The 10th edition of Deepotsav, being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will showcase the 500-year history of Ayodhya, the Ram Temple movement and the city's transformation through a special exhibition at Ram Katha Park. Organised by the Culture Department, the exhibition will trace significant developments from 1500 AD to the present day, offering visitors a glimpse into Ayodhya's historical, religious, cultural and social journey. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit the exhibition and review the historical documents and cultural presentations.

Ram Temple Movement and Infrastructure Showcase

A key attraction will be enactment-based presentations highlighting the contributions of prominent figures associated with the Ram Temple movement. Through these performances, visitors will get an insight into the major milestones of the movement, the journey towards the construction of the Ram Temple and its present-day grand structure. The exhibition will also highlight the development of the Ram Temple complex and the transformation of Ayodhya's infrastructure. The expansion of roads, tourism facilities, public amenities and urban infrastructure will be showcased alongside the city's historical and cultural heritage.

Chronological Historical Presentation

The presentation will be arranged chronologically, covering important events from 1500 AD to modern-day Ayodhya. It will seek to provide visitors with an understanding of the city's historical significance as well as the various phases of the Ram Temple movement. The exhibition is expected to be one of the major attractions of the cultural celebrations during Deepotsav. Devotees, tourists and visitors from India and abroad, particularly the younger generation, will get an opportunity to learn about Ayodhya's history and the events associated with the Ram Temple movement.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, advisor and officer on special duty at the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, said the exhibition was being planned to present Ayodhya's historical journey on a wider scale. He said the exhibition would cover significant events from 1500 AD to the present, while the contributions of prominent leaders of the Ram Temple movement would be brought alive through dramatic performances. Dwivedi added that the initiative would bring together the story of the temple's construction, the development of its complex, and Ayodhya's changing urban landscape at one venue. The objective is to connect the younger generation with the country's cultural heritage and familiarise visitors from across the world with the history and development of the holy city. (ANI)

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