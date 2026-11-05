Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 6: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.89
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 104.23
Global crude oil movements remain an important factor influencing India's domestic fuel market. India imports a significant share of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel costs sensitive to international supply conditions, geopolitical developments and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
However, fluctuations in global crude prices do not always translate into immediate changes at petrol pumps. Oil marketing companies consider several factors before revising retail rates, while central excise duty and state-level Value Added Tax (VAT) also contribute to the final price paid by consumers.
India follows a dynamic fuel-pricing mechanism under which petrol and diesel rates are reviewed daily. Oil marketing companies generally announce any revisions at 6 am, with updated prices becoming effective from that time. However, daily reviews do not necessarily result in price changes.
Another important factor is taxation. Petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework and are subject to central excise duty and state-level taxes. This contributes to differences in fuel prices across states.
Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices before refuelling, as local rates may vary.
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